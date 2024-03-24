Our batting was unacceptable: Razzak

Selector Abdur Razzak was shocked at the shambolic batting performance of Bangladesh in the second innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka, saying that the lack of experience of the batting unit was no excuse for their abysmal showing.

"Our batting, to me, was really unexpected and not at all acceptable," Razzak told the media after the day's play.

"There were no problems with the pitch. The pitch can't change drastically in just 30 minutes. Just a little while back, two of their batters [Dhananja de Silva, Kamindu Mendis] hit centuries, then there was a 10-minute break. The wicket didn't change in just 10 minutes. Our application was wrong. It was our mistake," he added.

The Tigers are short on experience in the batting front in the ongoing first Test with the absences of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan.

But even the experienced Liton Das, who has played 39 Test matches, found it fit to charge down the wicket to a pacer with the team already reeling at 37 for 4, only to get caught for a first-ball duck.

Razzak said there were no excuses for the team's shameful showing.

"In a Test match, a senior batter shouldn't get out like that. It's not just Liton Das, we lost five wickets. Every one of them are at fault. There is no point in saying that this player is still young, that player hasn't settled in yet. They were picked because they have the ability to handle such situations."