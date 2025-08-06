England ‘disrespected cricket gods’ in Oval Test, says Ashwin

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for their match-winning spells in India's six-run victory over England in the fifth Test at The Oval but did not hold back in criticising Harry Brook's reckless approach that turned the game India's way.

Brook smashed a brilliant counterattacking century during England's chase of 374 and shared a 195-run stand with Joe Root, who also struck a ton. With the duo in control, England looked poised to seal the series on Day 4, but Brook's dismissal while charging at Akash Deep opened the door for India. Siraj and Krishna then seized the momentum, helping India level the Anderson-Tendulkar series 2-2.

"When he (Brook) walked into the crease at 100-3, England were not in the match at all and when he took those chances against Akash Deep, England were staring down the barrel and a big defeat was reckoning but when he got out it was the moment that Harry Brook could have cherished. He could have walked outside The Oval with his bat held high alongwith Joe Root who broke records after records and could have won the series 3-1 for England but he played reckless shot and it was his punished of that was why England lost the match and ended up drawing the series," Ashwin said on his YouTube show Ash ki baat.

"As a captain, as a coach, you can proclaim to the world that this is your brand of cricket. They can say that Brook played the way we wanted him to play. He embraced our beliefs. All of this is easier said than done but Test cricket needs a certain amount of balance. Yes, I agree that this approach did get you runs in the first innings but in the fourth innings, if you are playing on 100 and the finish line is in sight, then it is your responsibility to see your team through," he added.

Ashwin went further, saying that England's approach angered "cricketing gods" and ultimately turned conditions in India's favour.

"Brook definitely missed that opportunity and it all fell on Root's shoulders and for India's good, the conditions also changed, and such things happen when the cricketing gods are disrespected. The way England disrespected the cricketing gods, even the clouds came together, cried on the pitch and allowed the ball to move a lot," Ashwin said.

