Cricket
Agencies
Wed Aug 6, 2025 09:54 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 09:58 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

England ‘disrespected cricket gods’ in Oval Test, says Ashwin

Wed Aug 6, 2025 09:54 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 09:58 AM
Agencies
Wed Aug 6, 2025 09:54 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 09:58 AM
PHOTO: AFP

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for their match-winning spells in India's six-run victory over England in the fifth Test at The Oval but did not hold back in criticising Harry Brook's reckless approach that turned the game India's way.

Brook smashed a brilliant counterattacking century during England's chase of 374 and shared a 195-run stand with Joe Root, who also struck a ton. With the duo in control, England looked poised to seal the series on Day 4, but Brook's dismissal while charging at Akash Deep opened the door for India. Siraj and Krishna then seized the momentum, helping India level the Anderson-Tendulkar series 2-2.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"When he (Brook) walked into the crease at 100-3, England were not in the match at all and when he took those chances against Akash Deep, England were staring down the barrel and a big defeat was reckoning but when he got out it was the moment that Harry Brook could have cherished. He could have walked outside The Oval with his bat held high alongwith Joe Root who broke records after records and could have won the series 3-1 for England but he played reckless shot and it was his punished of that was why England lost the match and ended up drawing the series," Ashwin said on his YouTube show Ash ki baat.

"As a captain, as a coach, you can proclaim to the world that this is your brand of cricket. They can say that Brook played the way we wanted him to play. He embraced our beliefs. All of this is easier said than done but Test cricket needs a certain amount of balance. Yes, I agree that this approach did get you runs in the first innings but in the fourth innings, if you are playing on 100 and the finish line is in sight, then it is your responsibility to see your team through," he added.

Ashwin went further, saying that England's approach angered "cricketing gods" and ultimately turned conditions in India's favour.

"Brook definitely missed that opportunity and it all fell on Root's shoulders and for India's good, the conditions also changed, and such things happen when the cricketing gods are disrespected. The way England disrespected the cricketing gods, even the clouds came together, cried on the pitch and allowed the ball to move a lot," Ashwin said.
 

Related topic:
Ravichandran AshwinEngland v India Test seriescricketOval Test
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Too much pressure on Ashwin, Jadeja, says Sharma

9m ago

Agonising loss to India leaves England facing Ashes questions

2d ago

Ton-up Duckett fires England to 207-2

1y ago

If Ashwin was English, then they would have told him to retire: Monty Panesar

10m ago

Ponting lauds ‘master of spin’ Ashwin

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার কমিশনের যে ১৬ সুপারিশ বাস্তবায়ন করেছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বিচার বিভাগ সংস্কার কমিশনের সুপারিশগুলোর মধ্যে আটটি বাস্তবায়ন করা হয়েছে।

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভারতের ওপর চড়া শুল্ক, বাংলাদেশের লাভ না ক্ষতি

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে