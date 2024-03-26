Shakib returns for 2nd Sri Lanka Test

Shakib Al Hasan returns to the Test team after a gap of one year as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the second and final Test against Sri Lanka, which will get underway in Chattogram on 30 March.

Shakib last played a Test in April 2023 when Bangladesh met Ireland in Mirpur. Batsman Towhid Hridoy, who was drafted in the 15 for the first Test, misses out due to the inclusion of Shakib.

Pacer Mushfik Hasan, who wasn't picked in the first Test, has picked up an injury on his left ankle and has been replaced by fellow right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud, who is yet to make his Test debut.

Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Sylhet by 328 runs. The Test series is a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

SQUAD (2nd Test)

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehedi Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud