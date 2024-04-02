Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Apr 2, 2024 11:13 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 12:04 PM

Cricket
Chattogram Test, Day 4

Joy, Zakir take Bangladesh to lunch unscathed

Star Sports Report
Tue Apr 2, 2024 11:13 AM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 12:04 PM
Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan
Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan played out eight overs in the morning session to take Bangladesh into lunch on Day 4 of the second Test on 31-0, chasing an improbable 511 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Joy and Zakir showed some positive intent in the brief period before lunch and remained unbeaten on 19 and 11 respectively as the Tigers are still 480 runs away from the target with five sessions to go.

Earlier, Sri Lanka added 55 runs to their overnight tally and declared their second innings on 157-7, setting up a mammoth target for the hosts.

 

Sri Lanka declare, set 511-run target for Tigers

Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 157-7, to set a daunting 511-run target for Bangladesh in the morning session on Day 4 of the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

The Lankans, who resumed the day's play on 102-6. added, 55 runs in the first hour of play with Angelo Mathews, who was unbeaten on 39 overnight, completing a half-century before losing his stumps to a stunning delivery from Shakib Al Hasan.

Prabath Jayasuriya remained unbeaten on 28 and Vishwa Fernando made eight before the Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva signalled his batters to return to the dugout.

Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud couldn't add to his four-wicket haul from the previous day and finished with match figures of 6-157. Khaled Ahmed also claimed a couple of wickets in the second innings.

Interestingly, Bangladesh were set the same target in the first Test, which they lost by 328 runs. With the pitch showing signs of wear and tear with uneven bounce for both pacers and spinners, the Tigers are almost certain to suffer another defeat at the hands of the visitors.

 

