India leapfrog England in WTC standings after Oval thriller

The ICC World Test Championship standings have seen significant shifts after India beat England in a thrilling showdown at The Oval to level the series 2-2.

While it's still early days in the WTC27 cycle, India managed to usurp England and move into third place in the ICC World Test Championship standings with their victory in the final Test, earning 12 crucial points. They now have 28 points on the board and a points percentage of 46.67%.

Despite having a similar number of wins and draws as India, England sit fourth in the standings with 26 points and a points percentage of 43.33%. Their position was impacted by a two-point deduction for a slow over rate during the Lord's Test.

Australia remain at the top of the table, having won all three matches they've played in this cycle so far. Their opponents in those matches, West Indies, are yet to register a point and sit sixth in the standings — only ahead of South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan, all of whom are yet to play a game in this cycle.

Sri Lanka currently sit second in the ICC World Test Championship standings, having registered a victory and a draw in their two matches so far, giving them a points percentage of 66.67%.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are placed fifth, with just four points and a points percentage of 16.67%.

