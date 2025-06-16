Mathews holds ‘no anger’ over ‘unfortunate’ timed-out dismissal

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Monday said that he holds no grudges over getting timed out by Bangladesh in the 2023 ODI World Cup a day before facing the familiar foes in his final ever Test match in Galle.

Mathews became the first and thus far only batter to get dismissed timed out in international cricket during a league phase match of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, with Bangladesh's then-skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealing for the dismissal, much to the disbelief of Mathews.

The animosity between the sides had escalated since that incident, with both teams bringing up the dismissal in celebrations during a bilateral series last year.

However, before taking the field for his 119th and final Test for Sri Lanka, Mathews claimed he has no anger towards anyone for that incident and spoke about the many friendships he has formed in Bangladesh in his many trips to the neighbouring nation.

"It was a very unfortunate incident. They're my friends, and I have nothing personal against them. They've always behaved well with us. We exchanged a few words back then, but I don't hold on to anger. Resentment is a bad word in cricket," Mathews said in the pre-match press conference.

"I've played a lot in Bangladesh — not just international cricket, but domestic tournaments like the BPL and DPL too. I've always enjoyed it there. They're all good friends of mine," he added.

The Galle Test will be the first of the two-Test series, and it will also kick off the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.