Tigresses to face men’s U-15 team for World Cup preparation

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will stage a three-team Challenge Cup next month as part of the national women's team's preparation for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup, scheduled in India between September 30 and November 2.

The Challenge Cup, which will run between August 18 and 28 at the BKSP, will see two women's teams, composed of national team players and probables, and the men's U-15 national team compete in a round-robin league tournament.

This is not the first time the Tigresses will face an age-level team for preparation as last year they had played practice games against the U-19 team ahead of the Women's Asia Cup.

The women's team are currently in the last phase of their Sylhet camp, which will end on July 29. They will take part in another camp at the BKSP on August 6-15.

"We currently have 18 players in the camp [Sylhet]. Maybe two to three players will be added for the next camp at the BKSP. Then the tournament will happen," chief selector of the women's wing Sazzad Ahmed Shipon told The Daily Star on Saturday, adding the women's team could have another camp in Dhaka in September.

It was learnt that the women's team is expected to leave for India in between September 20 to 22. They will begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo.

The Tigresses have not played any international matches since the qualifier tournament in April while the seven other World Cup bound teams have either played international matches or are set to play before the tournament.

England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka have had international engagements since May, India will host Australia for three ODIs in September and Pakistan will play three T20Is against Ireland next month.