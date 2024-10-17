I have advised Shakib not to return: Sports Adviser Asif

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan told ESPNcricinfo today that his return to the country was unlikely owing to protests against the 37-year-old in Dhaka, the venue for the first Test against South Africa, starting on October 21.

"I am not sure where I am going next, but it is almost sure that I am not going home," Shakib told ESPNcricinfo via WhatsApp on Thursday.

Youth and Sports adviser Asif Mahmud also said in a press briefing that he had advised Shakib not to return to the country to 'avoid untoward situations'

"I have advised Shakib not to come [to Bangladesh] to avoid any untoward circumstances," Asif told reporters at a press conference.

"This decision was made to ensure the safety of players and to protect the country's image."

The first of the two-Test series was set to be Shakib's last match in the format after he announced his retirement plan during Bangladesh's India tour in September.

Shakib raised concerns about his safety after returning to the country and had reportedly been assured of receiving adequate security but protests began late into Wednesday, the day before his arrival. A group of protestors under the banner of 'Mirpur Chhatro Janata' also gathered at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday and informed the BCB that they would protest Shakib's appearance in the match.

Shakib is a former lawmaker from the party of autocratic ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who fled by helicopter to India in August.

He is among dozens from Hasina's party facing murder investigations for a deadly police crackdown on protesters during the uprising.

"I was to return home... but now I don't think I can," Shakib told broadcaster bdnews24.com.

"It is over a security issue, a matter of my own security."

Shakib apologised in a Facebook post earlier this month for remaining silent during the revolution.