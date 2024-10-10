Shakib wants countrymen by his side in Test swansong

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Wednesday urged his countrymen to stay by his side during his final Test, which is likely to be against South Africa later this month on home soil.

"As you know, I am going to play my last match very soon. From the beginning of my cricket career to becoming today's Shakib Al Hasan, you have driven my journey," the 37-year-old's post from his official Facebook page read.

"The entire story of my cricketing journey has been written by you! So, in my last match, the last chapter of this story, I want you by my side. I want to say goodbye [to cricket] along with all of you. During this farewell, I want to hold the hands of those people whose applause made me play well.

"In this farewell, I want to look into the eyes of those people whose eyes have been filled with joy at my good game and with tears during my bad matches.

"I hope -- not just hope, I believe -- that you will all be with me in this farewell. Everyone will draw the end of the story together as the hero of the story is not me, but you!" his post read further.

Last month, before the second Test of the Tigers' ongoing India tour, Shakib announced in Kanpur his retirement plans from all three formats. He expressed his interest in playing at least the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur if not the entire two-match series.

The first Test will be held in Mirpur from October 21-25 while the second Test will take place in Chattogram from October 29-November 2.

However, Shakib's participation in the South Africa series depends on his selection in the squad and the security concerns that he brought up when he announced his retirement plans in India.

As a former lawmaker of the ousted Awami League government, Shakib's urge for a "safe exit" from the country after playing his final Test looked a bit far-fetched considering how reluctant the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials and some top government officials were regarding the issue initially.

However, to some extent, the situation has changed in Shakib's favour recently as he found strong support from Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud, who said that he wishes for the premier all-rounder to play his final Test match in Bangladesh.

Shakib, who was heavily criticised for staying quiet during the student-led movement that eventually toppled the Awami League government on August 5, apologised for his role in that period.

"I respect the sentiments of those of you who have been hurt or distressed by my absence during this critical time and I am sincerely sorry for that," Shakib's post said.