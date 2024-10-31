Fans’ frustrations mirror Tigers’ struggles

Bangladesh's struggle in Tests, compounded by poor fan engagement and stadium conditions, raises questions about Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) commitment to fostering a strong cricket culture.

Bangladesh fans, often unwavering in their support, faced their latest disappointment both on and off the field during the second and final Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) on Wednesday.

The Tigers' struggle on the pitch -- ending the second day four down for 38 after the visitors declared on a mammoth 575 for six -- was painfully mirrored by fans' frustrations in the galleries, where mismanagement added to an already disheartening experience.

Among the 500 fans who braved the heat, Helal Uddin, who travelled from Noakhali for the match, was quick to voice his dissatisfaction with conditions at ZACS.

"Actually, it is extremely hot weather, and the Bangladesh team isn't doing well either. That's why the crowd is mostly silent during the South Africa innings," he said, before reserving harsh criticism for the venue's organisers.

"There is no shade in most parts of the galleries. In such extreme hot weather, it has become difficult for the crowd to stay longer here under the direct scorching heat. Apart from that, there is a lack of food items here to select from, and the price is also high. The toilets aren't up to the mark either."

BCB's seemingly limited focus on creating a comfortable experience for fans at Test venues was reflected by the stadium's food vendors, who offered only two items despite a list of 23 options. A chicken burger was priced at 160 tk, while the only other item, Khichuri, selling at 120 tk, was not even on the approved list of vendors authorised by BCB's marketing and commercial department.

"Actually, most of our food remains unsold every day. That's why we came up with limited items," one vendor said, pointing to the lack of planning to attract and accommodate Test spectators.

With a lacklustre Test culture in Bangladesh, devoid of signs of progress, with galleries often empty and fan morale low, the board must realise that the consequences of this trend jeopardise the national team's success in the long run.