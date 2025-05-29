BCB presidency set for change?

A storm is brewing at the helm of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with current president Faruque Ahmed's position under increasing scrutiny just nine months after he assumed office.

Speculation is rife that a leadership reshuffle could take place ahead of the BCB's emergency meeting on May 31, with former Bangladesh captain and ICC official Aminul Islam Bulbul emerging as the frontrunner to take over the reins.

Faruque took charge of the BCB on August 21 last year, following a shift in the country's political landscape. His appointment marked the end of Nazmul Hassan Papon's long-standing presidency.

However, sources now indicate that Faruque has been asked to step aside amid mounting controversies and growing dissatisfaction within both cricketing and administrative circles.

His tenure has been marred by allegations of financial irregularities, mismanagement of domestic tournaments such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Dhaka Premier League (DPL), and a string of poor performances by the national team.

A BCB source revealed that higher authorities informed him this week that they no longer want him in the role. If he voluntarily resigns, the transition could be smooth. However, if the National Sports Council revokes his councilor status, such a move could attract the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The global governing body's statutes prohibit direct government interference in the affairs of national cricket boards. Past instances involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe saw both boards face temporary suspensions due to similar issues.

Bangladesh's first Test centurion, Aminul, is currently in Dhaka. When asked by The Daily Star about the speculation surrounding his possible return to the BCB, he said two days ago: "I work for the ICC and have a commitment there. No one has officially approached me regarding the BCB. I'm here for family reasons."

However, when contacted again last night, Aminul stopped short of denying the ongoing rumors -- only adding fuel to the speculation.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that Faruque has offered to remain in office until the next scheduled elections. But with the clock ticking toward May 31 and further developments expected before Eid, another reshuffle at the BCB appears increasingly likely.

