Cricket
Sports Reporter
Mon Aug 18, 2025 02:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 02:31 PM

Cricket
Cricket

'We are going to the Asia Cup to be champions'

Mon Aug 18, 2025 02:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 02:31 PM
Sports Reporter
Mon Aug 18, 2025 02:26 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 02:31 PM
Jaker Ali
Jaker Ali. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali Anik said that he and the team have set their sights on winning the Asia Cup, slated to begin in September in the UAE.

"Inshallah, this time we are going to the Asia Cup with the goal of becoming champions. Personally, I can say that I am going there to win the championship," Jaker told the media.

The batter believes that the rest of the side are also preparing themselves and harbouring similar goals.

"Everyone in the team feels the same. With the kind of environment we have now, and the way everyone is working hard, we truly believe we are going there to be champions," Jaker said.

The Tigers have never won the Asia Cup, but have finished as runners-up in three separate editions.

The Bangladesh team have been preparing at Mirpur with an eye on the upcoming Netherlands series and the Asia Cup.

The camp is set to continue in Sylhet with the Netherlands slated to arrive on August 26. The three T20Is against the Netherlands are slated to be played on August 30, September 1 and 3.

