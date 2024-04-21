DPL Super League begins on Monday

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) action moves into the Super League phase following Eid holidays, starting on Monday.

First up, holders and league leaders Abahani and Prime Bank Cricket Club are set to clash in Mirpur, Shinepukur Cricket Club take on Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP Ground-3, while Mohammedan Sporting Club face Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in Fatullah.

The Sky Blues, possessing several national team stars in their squad, have 22 points from 11 matches and are the only unbeaten side in the league heading into the Super League. Shinepukur, Mohammedan, and Sheikh Jamal are joint-second with 16 points each, while Gazi Group and Prime Bank have 14.

Boasting an already star-studded lineup, Abahani will welcome back Liton Das into their squad. The right-handed batter played his last DPL match on March 17 after he was axed from the Bangladesh ODI squad following back-to-back ducks in the first two matches against Sri Lanka.

He only managed five runs before being castled by Arafat Sunny, and, following an unsuccessful Test series against the Lankans, the 29-year-old had informed that he will take part in the tournament after the holidays.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not take any further part in the tournament after playing just three matches for Sheikh Jamal. He scored 106 runs, including a fifty, and scalped six wickets.

According to sources, the 37-year-old has already started fitness training in the USA and will continue to work his way towards match fitness before the Zimbabwe series, starting on May 3.