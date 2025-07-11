‘Culture never formed where selectors explain to players’

"As long as [Mehidy Hasan] Miraz is playing, Mosaddek [Hossain] doesn't stand a chance." That explosive remark by chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu sparked a firestorm, casting fresh scrutiny on the national team's selection process. But how did Mosaddek Hossain himself process the comment? In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star's Abdullah Al Mehdi, the 29-year-old allrounder -- with 80 international matches under his belt -- opened up about the issue and more.

The Daily Star (DS): What did the chief selector tell you after making those comments in the media?

Mosaddek Hossain (MH): Yes, I saw him speaking about it in the media yesterday [July 9]. In Chattogram, though, he apologised to me in person and explained that his comment was mainly about the Test team. He told me not to take it to heart and that I was on their radar.

As you can understand, I was feeling very low at that time, so when someone like him, very senior to me, comes and says that, there is not much to say from my end.

DS: You came to know about his comments from the media? How did that feel?

MH: I actually came to know from social media. There was a practice match that very day, with Nathan Kelly overseeing things [for the camp ahead of the Sri Lanka series], and I bowled okay. In the next match though, my body played, but my mind wasn't there after seeing that news… I would have felt frustrated if some other player was talked about in that way.

It's not good to compare one player with another -- indirectly it creates bad feelings. Because Miraz and I have a very good relationship. We've been playing together for a long time where [Mahmudullah] Riyad bhai and the two of us played together in many matches too.

I played with Nasir [Hossain] bhai and Riyad bhai together in the same line-up and also me, Riyad bhai and Shuvagata Hom. Even in the last series, we saw [Najmul Hossain] Shanto, Miraz and Shamim [Hossain Patwary] bowl. So I was thinking, what actually happened? What can I do in this situation?

DS: After excelling with both bat and ball (highest wicket-taker) in the Premier League, did you expect a national team recall? Your knock in the final was special.

MH: It's a long story. You see, Abahani or Mohammedan always try to build strong squads, and they demand performance and consistency. It's not like I have been playing in Abahani for 13 years without a reason.

Obviously, Abahani saw that consistency and kept faith in me, and there could be no other reason for taking me. Even this year, it was a tough time and players had to take 40-60 percent less payment -- which is difficult because for the majority it's the main source of income. There was less security and, as you know, players don't always know who to discuss such things with. Since I spent such a Premier League amidst these issues, obviously I saw hope that maybe a chance can come. But after hearing those comments, not only my faith but my motivation took a hit.

DS: You felt you won't make the national team ever again?

MH: Yes, the comments were like that. Would I ever want Miraz to play badly? He is Bangladesh captain, and there is no clash as our roles are different. I wouldn't want anything bad for my enemy, whereas Miraz is my closest younger brother.

DS: You were in contention during the West Indies tour when the 2023 World Cup squad was taking shape, but why weren't you picked?

MH: The thing is, it was about my role. I used to bat at 6-7, but at that time I was batting at 7-8. There is a list of 22-25 players and the selectors then pick the team. My role was all-rounder and some days I would bat in the 48th over and sometimes I came in the 27th over. In that last series, I feel that from the bowling side, I did as per the team requirement and left an impact. If you feel that performance is not up to the mark, that's fine -- you won't keep me. But an explanation should be given -- that you are thinking about this for that specific position.

DS: You didn't get any explanation?

MH: Nothing was said. Let's say, if you talk about off-spinning all-rounders -- Miraz and Riyad bhai played. How many overs did Riyad bhai bowl at the World Cup? (Four overs in eight matches). If at that time it is said that we have two all-rounders who we count on to bat and bowl, but Riyad bhai couldn't bowl a lot -- if you take him and don't take someone else from the prospective options, shouldn't a clear explanation come?

We didn't get such an explanation at that time. Isn't it a better explanation then that 'someone is in the team so there is no chance for me'? At least I would know why I'm not there.

DS: Did you reach out to the selectors or hear anything from them personally?

MH: In Bangladesh cricket, this culture never formed where a player asks a selector directly or they provide an explanation. You might get a few examples, but I haven't. There are many instances where an input from a player could be of value. We always find things from social media.

DS: Do you feel you are on the radar now?

MH: I am quite confused. This year, the India series in August was cancelled. There are a few series later this year, but no ODIs. So, what will my task be like in these six months?

There is a tournament in the USA -- the Sixty Strikes Tournament from August 6 to 16. Shakib [Al Hasan] bhai would be playing there in the same team, the Detroit Falcons. My effort would be to play in such tournaments if the board allows. There are other tournaments and franchise leagues which I would like to play. I have to play. It would be good since I would be gathering new ideas [in the USA tournament]. At one time, not many of our players played globally, but now Rishad [Hossain], or Tanzim Sakib or others are playing. It would be good to play such tournaments.

DS: How do you see the team's middle order and your chances?

MH: You see, [Mahmudullah] Riyad bhai and Mushfiqur [Rahim] bhai had left, and even Sri Lanka faced such a time when some players retired. It takes time, but those that are playing -- some have played 30 to 40 matches -- they need to feel that the responsibility needs to be taken. It won't materialise quickly, but it has to start. It's a tough time and Miraz is batting at five and he has experience, so if he can hold it, I don't think it would take much time to get over the tough period since in ODI cricket we were the most confident.

DS: How would you sum up your ODI career so far?

MH: I can only try from my end, but selection matters are not up to me. If I don't get picked, will I quit cricket? I will obviously fight and look to do well and come back. If it's in my fate, then it will happen -- or I would say I couldn't do it.