In the rush to get home for Eid, people jostle for seats at a stationary train at Kamlapur Railway Station yesterday. Some have even climbed up on the train's roof while others hang on to the train doors in hopes of getting space. The Eid holidays sees an exodus from Dhaka city as people return to their ancestral homes to celebrate the religious festival with their families. Photo: Rashed Shumon

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity today demanded that the government extend the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation by two days to ensure smooth and hassle-free journey of holidaymakers.

The Samity's Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury made the demand at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

He also demanded that authorities take steps to stop private buses and launch operators overcharging passengers during the Eid rush.