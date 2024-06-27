‘Haradhoner Doshti Chhele’ to premiere after long-awaited release under new title

Toffee's debut original series, "Haradhoner Doshti Chhele", a gripping thriller filmed in 2022, is finally set to premiere after a year and a half, but under a new title. Directed by Masud Zakaria Sabin and based on a screenplay by Shahzada Shahid, the 10-episode series had been in post-production limbo with no updates on its release.

Now, it will debut as "Roilo Baki Dosh" on July 1 on the Toffee platform.

Director Masud Zakaria Sabin shared insights into the series, explaining the title change, "'Haradhoner Doshti Chhele' has been renamed 'Roilo Baki Dosh'. The plot revolves around a series of murders that have gripped the city with fear. As the police pursue the killers, their investigation uncovers unexpected twists. Initially suspected individuals turn out to be innocent, shifting the focus to a new serial killer. Despite its thriller genre, I believe the audience will find the series highly enjoyable."

Sabin also commented on "Roilo Baki Dosh" being Toffee's first original series, as the platform previously only promoted content from others. With high expectations and extensive plans, the production faced delays due to various preparations and decision-making processes.

The series features a diverse cast including FS Nayeem, Orchita Sporshia, Shatabdi Wadud, Nader Chowdhury, and Ahsan Habib Nasim in various roles, with Ziaul Roshan making a special appearance.

Despite the announcement of the release date, actors have not yet appeared in promos nor shared the series poster on social media, which the producer explained is part of their strategy. The official promotional campaign is set to begin within a day or two, as planned.