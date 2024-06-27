TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 27, 2024 02:11 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 02:21 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Haradhoner Doshti Chhele’ to premiere after long-awaited release under new title

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 27, 2024 02:11 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 02:21 PM
‘Haradhoner Doshti Chhele’ to premiere after long-awaited release under new title
Photo: Collected

Toffee's debut original series, "Haradhoner Doshti Chhele", a gripping thriller filmed in 2022, is finally set to premiere after a year and a half, but under a new title. Directed by Masud Zakaria Sabin and based on a screenplay by Shahzada Shahid, the 10-episode series had been in post-production limbo with no updates on its release. 

Now, it will debut as "Roilo Baki Dosh" on July 1 on the Toffee platform.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Director Masud Zakaria Sabin shared insights into the series, explaining the title change, "'Haradhoner Doshti Chhele' has been renamed 'Roilo Baki Dosh'. The plot revolves around a series of murders that have gripped the city with fear. As the police pursue the killers, their investigation uncovers unexpected twists. Initially suspected individuals turn out to be innocent, shifting the focus to a new serial killer. Despite its thriller genre, I believe the audience will find the series highly enjoyable."

Sabin also commented on "Roilo Baki Dosh" being Toffee's first original series, as the platform previously only promoted content from others. With high expectations and extensive plans, the production faced delays due to various preparations and decision-making processes.

The series features a diverse cast including FS Nayeem, Orchita Sporshia, Shatabdi Wadud, Nader Chowdhury, and Ahsan Habib Nasim in various roles, with Ziaul Roshan making a special appearance.

Jitendra Kumar to star in ‘Mirzapur 3’
Read more

Jitendra Kumar to star in ‘Mirzapur 3’

Despite the announcement of the release date, actors have not yet appeared in promos nor shared the series poster on social media, which the producer explained is part of their strategy. The official promotional campaign is set to begin within a day or two, as planned.

Related topic:
Haradhoner Doshti ChheleMasud Zakaria SabinShahzada ShahidRoilo Baki DoshToffee platformFS NayeemOrchita SporshiaShatabdi Wadudnader chowdhuryAhsan Habib NasimZiaul Roshan secret girlfriend
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Kaalpurush’: A murder mystery where time is the protagonist

‘Kaalpurush’: A murder mystery where time is the protagonist

1m ago
I have a personal affinity towards ghost stories : Puja Chery

I have a personal affinity towards ghost stories : Puja Chery

1y ago
Will Nayeem be able to 'Overtrump' this time too?

Will Nayeem be able to 'Overtrump' this time too?

1y ago
Chorki drops first curious look at ‘Kaalpurush’

Chorki drops first curious look at ‘Kaalpurush’

1m ago
Drop by ‘Phultokka’, a chill, open-for-all exhibition

Drop by ‘Phultokka’, a chill, open-for-all exhibition

8m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মোহাম্মদপুরের ‘সাদিক অ্যাগ্রো ফার্ম’ উচ্ছেদে ডিএনসিসির অভিযান

আজ দুপুর সাড়ে ১২টার দিকে এই অভিযান শুরু হয়।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

গত ১৫ বছরে প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ে নারী শিক্ষক ৩ গুণ বেড়েছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification