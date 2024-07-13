Popy set to comeback with 'Direct Action'

Sadika Parvin Popy, the three-time National Film Award-winning actress, whose whereabouts have been a bit of a mystery to the film industry lately, is now gearing up to make an appearance and reconnect with her audience.

Four years have slipped by with no sign of the actress. She made a single appearance in a video message before going off the radar. However, if all goes as planned, Popy will meet her fans on July 23, the day her latest film, "Direct Action", is set to release in theatres nationwide.

Known as the 'addabaaz' among her friends, actress Popy has always been a social butterfly. Her presence brought energy and warmth wherever she went, engaging with everyone with a cheer. However, this once-vibrant Dhallywood star hasn't been seen on a film set for several years with no word of any new project alongside being left out of the industry-based discussions.

Photo: X

Popy's current whereabouts are a mystery, known only to a select few, who have remained tight-lipped. The actress herself has chosen to stay silent on the matter. Consequently, her film projects have been stalled. However, director Sadek Siddique has recently confirmed that his film, "Direct Action",starring Popy, is slated for release on July 23. Despite previous delays and multiple release announcements, this time, the decision is final, according to Siddique.

Sadek Siddique, commenting on the upcoming release of "Direct Action", mentioned, "I have already received the censor clearance. Initially, I planned to promote the film alongside Popy, but that is no longer possible. Now, I have to manage everything on my own." When asked if there had been any communication with Popy regarding the film's release, he confirmed there had been none. During the movie's shoot, Popy had expressed that when she got married, she would withdraw from everything, never to return to the cinema or contact anyone in the media.

In the film "Direct Action", Popy is cast as a police officer, with Amin Khan playing the male lead opposite her. The movie also features performances by Mamnun Emon, Abhi, and Shirin Shila. Popy's last silver screen appearance was in 2019 with the film "The Director". Since then, she has been absent.

Shortly after she disappeared from the limelight, she unexpectedly got married and became a mother. Despite these life changes, she remained absent from the camera. She did make a brief reappearance, not in person, but through a video message. This five-minute and 34-second long message was posted on Facebook during the Film Artists Association election. In the video, she only focused on urging members to vote for the Ilias Kanchan and Nipun panel, appealing to the association voters for their support.

In this video clip which circulated widely among film groups, the actress mentioned, "I thought I would never appear in front of the camera again. But as an artiste with a sense of duty, I felt the need to speak today. For 26 years, I worked hard to maintain my reputation in the industry, earning the National Film Award three times. It pains me to say this, but where am I today? I am still here, among you, and with some luck, I may return again."

Before her hiatus, Popy signed for the film "Dhowa" on October 23, 2020, receiving Tk 1 lakh as a signing fee from the producer. Shooting was set to begin in March of the following year. At Popy's request, news of the agreement remained confidential until production commenced, honoured by the director and producer. They sporadically communicated with Popy about the film until a month before shooting, when she suddenly disappeared. Since then, she has been untraceable, with her long-time mobile phone and WhatsApp deactivated.