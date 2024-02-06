TV & Film
Tue Feb 6, 2024 06:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 07:05 PM

Film Artistes Association election to be held in April

Tue Feb 6, 2024 06:54 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 07:05 PM
Photo: Collected

The election of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA) will be held on April 19. Artiste Samsul Alam, a member of the Election Commission's Appeal Board, informed The Daily Star that this election will be conducted at BFDC.

"We already had our meeting of the Executive Committee of the Artistes' Association, on February 1," he shared. "We have finalised the date of the biennial election for the term 2024-26."

Reserved Seats for Women: Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter, Sohana Saba collect nomination forms

The current president of the association is veteran actor Ilias Kanchan, and the general secretary is actress Nipun Akter.

Actor-producer Monowar Hossain Dipjol is going to lead a panel in the upcoming election. Additionally, Nipun will also lead a panel. Moreover, it has been reported that Misha Sawdagor and Symon Sadik will also participate in the upcoming election.

The election for the 2022-24 term of the Artistes Association was held on January 28, 2022.

 

Bangladesh Film Artistes Associationelection 2024-2026
