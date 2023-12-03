TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Dec 3, 2023 05:02 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 05:10 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Nipun vows to be re-elected in next Shilpi Samity election

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Dec 3, 2023 05:02 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 05:10 PM
Nipun vows to be re-elected in next Shilpi Samity election
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The announcement of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samity) election will come within February 8, next year, after the national election.

Actress Nipun Akter, general secretary of the association, shared this information with The Daily Star. "The term of the current committee of the Film Artistes Association is coming towards its end. Due to the national election, we cannot announce anything now. I hope that there will be no opportunity for speculation until then."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

I'm doing what needs to be done for Shilpi Samity: Nipun
Read more

I'm doing what needs to be done for Shilpi Samity: Nipun

She further added, "Last election, I successfully managed to surprise everyone, and I can assure, this time, I will not disappoint."

Noted, in the election held on January 28, 2022, for the term 2022-2024 of the Film Artistes Association, Ilias Kanchan was elected as the President, and Nipun Akter was elected as the General Secretary.

Related topic:
Nipun AkterShilpi SamityBangladesh Film Artistes Association
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The secret behind Nipun’s bold new look  

Nipun Akter

Nipun Akter becomes goodwill ambassador of CBCCI

Shommilito Cholochitro Porishod agrees to import Indian films

Shommilito Cholochitro Porishod agrees to import Indian films

Manna’s memory lives on

Manna’s memory lives on

I'm doing what needs to be done for Shilpi Samity: Nipun

I'm doing what needs to be done for Shilpi Samity: Nipun

|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন হচ্ছে আল্লাহর হুকুমে: হাইকোর্ট

৭ জানুয়ারি জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের তফসিল ঘোষণার বৈধতা চ্যালেঞ্জ করে একটি রিট আবেদনের শুনানিতে হাইকোর্ট বেঞ্চ এ মন্তব্য করেন।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

নভেম্বরে প্রবাসী আয় বেড়েছে ২১ শতাংশ

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification