Nipun vows to be re-elected in next Shilpi Samity election

The announcement of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samity) election will come within February 8, next year, after the national election.

Actress Nipun Akter, general secretary of the association, shared this information with The Daily Star. "The term of the current committee of the Film Artistes Association is coming towards its end. Due to the national election, we cannot announce anything now. I hope that there will be no opportunity for speculation until then."

She further added, "Last election, I successfully managed to surprise everyone, and I can assure, this time, I will not disappoint."

Noted, in the election held on January 28, 2022, for the term 2022-2024 of the Film Artistes Association, Ilias Kanchan was elected as the President, and Nipun Akter was elected as the General Secretary.