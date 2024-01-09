‘Would work in a movie if I’m offered a good script’: Sarika

Sarika Sabrin, one of the popular actresses on television, who gained recognition through TV commercials and romantic comedies, such as "Cafe Desire," "Khochai" etc. is currently immersed in her busy schedule with OTT projects.

The popular actress, known for mesmerising her audience with her charm, beauty, and acting skills, shares her aspirations for TV, OTT, and films with The Daily Star.

Do you prefer OTT projects over TV?

No, nothing like that. I rose to prominence with TV dramas and series, so I hold a special place in my heart for the medium. However, as I am currently involved in several web series, I am focusing more on them. I plan to work on TV only for special occasions. To become a versatile actor, I believe I should explore acting in good web series and web films, that's all.

Which OTT project did you last work on?

I last worked on the Raihan Rafi directorial web-film, "Maya", in which I portrayed the role of the protagonist. I am confident that the audience will love the web film. I also had a great time working with a talented director like Raihan Rafi. He has a brilliant team with extraordinary teamwork that I have never experienced before.

Tell us more about your character in 'Maya'.

I played the central character, Maya, and it is a story of familial struggles in a society like ours. Every woman will relate to Maya's story as it is very close to the real societal scenario here. It was a significant opportunity to portray such a character, and I loved it. From my experience, I know that a good storyline keeps the audience hooked, and it will surely be loved among Bangladeshi audiences.

Tell us about your future aspirations and plans.

I love acting, and I will continue to act on good projects; that is the plan. For the time being, I will concentrate more on OTT projects. As it requires more preparation, discipline, rehearsals, and time to become a character, this will be my topmost priority. I rehearsed for one month to portray "Maya" properly in the mentioned web-film.

You're one of the most loved actresses in the industry; how do you see it?

The love and admiration that I receive from my audience are some of my most treasured accomplishments. I will forever be grateful to my audience, and I will make sure that I continue to fulfil their expectations through my performances. I consider myself very fortunate in this regard.

What is going on in your personal life?

I am having a great time, actually. If I am not shooting, I spend time with my daughter and other family members. My daughter is my biggest fan and loves my work. Whenever we go to the movies, she asks me when I am going to be in a movie. It makes me happy that she is this excited about my work. We also go on tours regularly. We are really happy as a family.

What is your plan regarding working in cinemas?

I want to work in movies. If I get good scripts and characters, I will surely think about it. I think a good screenplay and the directorial and production team are crucial for cinema, and if it meets my expectations, I would love to be featured in a film.