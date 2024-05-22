TV & Film
Wed May 22, 2024 11:24 AM
Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 11:48 AM

Razz-Idhika starrer 'Kobi' not premiering this Eid, delays release

Razz-Idhika starrer 'Kobi' withdraws from Eid premiere list
Fans of Sariful Razz and Idhika Paul might have to wait a little longer to see the duo together on the silver screen. There were rumours that the film "Kobi" was supposed to be released this Eid-ul-Azha. However, the director has now clarified his stance on the release.

Hasibur Reza Kallol, director of "Kobi", told The Daily Star that the film will not be released this Eid. 

Previously, Idhika Paul starred in Shakib Khan's film "Priyotoma". "Kobi" is supposed to be her second Bangladeshi film.

The story of "Kobi" revolves around love and action, with most of the narrative set in the city of Kolkata.

Sariful Razz has made a lasting impression on audiences with his roles in movies like "No Dorai", "Poran", "Hawa", and "Damal". 

Last Eid-ul-Fitr, three of his films — "Kajol Rekha", "Omar", and "Deyaler Desh" — were released and appreciated for their compelling stories.

 

push notification