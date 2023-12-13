TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 13, 2023 05:50 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 06:25 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Sariful Razz and Idhika Paul to pair up for ‘Kobi’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 13, 2023 05:50 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 06:25 PM
Sariful Razz and Idhika Paul to pair up for ‘Kobi’
Photos: Collected

Actor Sariful Islam Razz is geared up to captivate audiences once again, this time in the eagerly awaited film "Kobi", helmed by director Hashibur Reza Kallol. The leading lady of the film is Kolkata's actress Idhika Paul, who previously shared the screen with Shakib Khan in the film "Priyotoma". "Kobi" marks Idhika's second venture in the Bangladeshi film industry.

Photo: Collected

The ensemble cast of "Kobi" features an array of seasoned actors, including the renowned Misha Sawdagor, Kolkata's Khurshid Mukhopadhyay, Ananya Biswas, and several others.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A dedicated workshop is currently in progress in Kolkata, bringing together the cast of "Kobi" to fine-tune their performances, while the shooting of the film is scheduled to commence in the next two days.

Sohana Saba reveals her relationship status
Read more

Sohana Saba reveals her relationship status

The narrative of "Kobi" is a captivating blend of love and action, with the vibrant city of Kolkata serving as the central backdrop for most of the story.

Sariful Razz is known for his stellar performances in films such as "Poran", "Hawa", and "Damal", and two of his upcoming films, "Omar" and "Deyaler Desh", are awaiting release.

Related topic:
Sariful Islam RazzSariful Razz and Idhika PaulKolkata actress Idhika Paul
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Sariful Razz starrer ‘Roktojoba’ to release on OTT 

I have done everything that a mother can do for her son: Pori Moni

I have done everything that a mother can do for her son: Pori Moni

Sariful Razz

From Artist to Fatherhood: Sariful Razz’s Journey

Sunerah says 'viral' video is 5-years old, it is not a 'big deal'

It brought tears to my eyes, seeing three of Razz’s posters: Pori Moni 

ট্রেন দুর্ঘটনা
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গ্যাসকাটার দিয়ে রেললাইনের ২০ ফুট কেটে ফেলে দুর্বৃত্তরা

দুষ্কৃতিকারীরা রাতের কোনো একসময় অ্যাসিটিলিন পদ্ধতিতে গ্যাসকাটার দিয়ে লাইন কেটে রাখে বলে ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ধারণা।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

ডিসেম্বরে রিজার্ভ বাড়বে: বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification