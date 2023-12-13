Sariful Razz and Idhika Paul to pair up for ‘Kobi’

Actor Sariful Islam Razz is geared up to captivate audiences once again, this time in the eagerly awaited film "Kobi", helmed by director Hashibur Reza Kallol. The leading lady of the film is Kolkata's actress Idhika Paul, who previously shared the screen with Shakib Khan in the film "Priyotoma". "Kobi" marks Idhika's second venture in the Bangladeshi film industry.

The ensemble cast of "Kobi" features an array of seasoned actors, including the renowned Misha Sawdagor, Kolkata's Khurshid Mukhopadhyay, Ananya Biswas, and several others.

A dedicated workshop is currently in progress in Kolkata, bringing together the cast of "Kobi" to fine-tune their performances, while the shooting of the film is scheduled to commence in the next two days.

The narrative of "Kobi" is a captivating blend of love and action, with the vibrant city of Kolkata serving as the central backdrop for most of the story.

Sariful Razz is known for his stellar performances in films such as "Poran", "Hawa", and "Damal", and two of his upcoming films, "Omar" and "Deyaler Desh", are awaiting release.