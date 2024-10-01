Tota Roy Chowdhury reveals reasons for exiting Shawki’s ‘Gulmohar’

Prominent Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury has withdrawn from Bangladeshi director Syed Ahmed Shawki's much-anticipated series "Gulmohar", citing issues related to payment and taxes. The role, originally meant for Tota, has since been recast with fellow Indian actor Saswata Chatterjee, known for his roles in blockbusters like "Kalki 2898 AD", "Proloy", and "Kahaani".

Tota, known for his candid nature, did not shy away from explaining the reasons behind his departure. He revealed that, just before signing the contract, he was informed that 30% of his earnings would be taxed by the Bangladesh government. "That's their rule, and that's where I had a problem," he stated.

He further explained that he rarely compromises on his fee except when playing the role of Feluda, the iconic detective character for which he is internationally recognised. "If I gave away 30% of my earnings to the Bangladesh government, my fee would end up being less than what I make playing 'Feluda'," Tota added. Despite his admiration for both the director and the character, he maintained that the situation didn't align with his principles.

In an effort to keep him on board, the production company offered to cover the additional tax, proposing an increased fee to offset the deduction. However, Tota stood firm, demanding a payment that would still exceed his "Feluda" fee, even after taxes. "I told them they'd have to pay me at least one taka more than my "Feluda" fee," he recalled. When the production team informed him that his new fee would exceed their budget, Tota ultimately decided to step away from the project.

Following his exit, Saswata Chatterjee was cast in the role. When asked about the casting change, Tota responded, "I haven't spoken to Apu da (Saswata), but I wish him all the best. No one could bring that character to life better than him."

Tota also reflected on a previous experience with Saswata, recalling how Karan Johar had initially approached Saswata for the film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". When Saswata couldn't learn Kathak in a month, Tota stepped in for the role. "It feels like the world truly is round," he mused.

The news of Saswata Chatterjee's debut in Bangladeshi entertainment with "Gulmohar" was first reported by Anandabazar Online. However, the unexpected casting switch sparked questions, which Tota eventually addressed, offering his side of the story.