‘Chandrabati Kotha’ director responds to unpaid dues allegations by Doyel

In a recent TV appearance, actress Dilruba Hossain Doyel accused filmmaker N Rashed Chowdhury of not clearing her dues for her role in the government-funded film "Chandrabati Kotha." Although the movie, which was released in 2021, received critical acclaim, Doyel alleged that she, along with several cast and crew members, have yet to be fully compensated.

The accusation has left Chowdhury both shocked and saddened. "It's really unfortunate and painful," he said, responding to the claims. "I've always kept in touch with Doyel, and she never brought up any outstanding payments. Yes, sometimes final payments can be delayed, but making such sweeping public statements is unfair. I was genuinely surprised to hear her remarks."

The director explained that it's been six years since the completion of "Chandrabati Kotha", during which time Bengal Creations acquired all production rights to the film. According to Chowdhury, they were responsible for all financial matters. "Doyel herself collected a payment from Bengal's office at one point," he noted, adding, "No one has ever contacted me directly to say they hadn't been paid."

Chowdhury went on to clarify the film's financial structure, stating that Bengal Creations covered a substantial portion of the film's Tk 1.39 crore budget. "Of this amount, Tk 35 lakh came from government grants, while I personally raised an additional Tk 20 lakh from private and borrowed sources. The remaining investment came from Bengal, in return for which they acquired all rights to the film, including the OTT rights, which they sold to Channel i."

Reflecting on the broader claims of unpaid dues, the director shared an old email from Bengal dated October 4, 2018. The document, he said, revealed a balance of Tk 1,14,000 owed to several crew members, some of which has already been settled.

"Each of Bengal's projects had an executive producer responsible for maintaining all financial records. What more could I have done? I'm not a director so busy that I can't be reached. No one has messaged me about unpaid dues without receiving a response. And even if they couldn't reach me, Bengal's office was always open."

The director also mentioned that he and Doyel had attended multiple events together following the film's release, but no issues were ever raised at the time. "I don't have the power to intimidate anyone or keep them silent," Chowdhury said. "If someone can provide documents showing they are still owed money, I will personally ensure they are paid. Those who know me know I approach every project with honesty and integrity. If I've made any mistakes, I sincerely apologise."

Providing further context, Chowdhury highlighted the timeline of the film's journey. After receiving a government grant for "Chandrabati Kotha" in 2015, the movie was completed in 2018 and later selected for the competition section at the Kolkata International Film Festival in 2019. However, it encountered delays with Bangladesh's censor board, reportedly due to the involvement of actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed in a key role. "Thanks to the intervention of well-wishers, the film was finally cleared for release in 2022."

Addressing the outstanding payments, Chowdhury shared that Doyel is still owed Tk 10,000, as reflected in the 2018 financial records. Some other actors also have partial payments pending. Despite the controversy, Chowdhury expressed his commitment to settling any remaining dues according to the original agreements.

Earlier, Doyel expressed her frustration in a recent media interview, stating that neither she nor others involved in the film's production—such as those in the art and costume departments—have been paid in full. "It's been three years since the film's release, and while the director has moved on to other projects, many of us are still waiting for our dues," she said.

When asked why she had remained silent for so long, Doyel revealed that she wasn't sure where to turn, citing her lack of affiliation with professional organisations like Actors Equity Bangladesh. She also criticised the Film Artistes' Association, questioning its relevance and accusing it of failing to support struggling artistes.