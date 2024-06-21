Star Cineplex withdraws ‘Revenge’ and ‘Dark World’ due to low demand

TV & Film
Most Viewed

Photos: Collected

Star Cineplex has decided to withdraw Eid films "Revenge" and "Dark World" from their schedules after just five days of screening since their release. These films, which were released as part of the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations, will no longer be shown starting today, due to insufficient audience interest.

"Revenge" and "Dark World" had been playing at Star Cineplex's branches in Bashundhara City and Sony Square, Mirpur. However, with the audience turnout failing to meet expectations, the management has opted to replace these films with additional screenings of "Toofan" — increasing the on-demand film's total number of shows to 55.

A representative from Star Cineplex explained to The Daily Star that the decision was driven by the low viewership counts for both "Revenge" and "Dark World". Consequently, these films will be discontinued from being screened across all Cineplex branches.

The film "Revenge" directed by Mohammad Iqbal, features an ensemble cast including Bubly, Roshan, Dipa Khandakar, Misha Sawdagar, and Shimanto. 

On the other hand, "Dark World" directed by Mostafizur Rahman Manik, stars Munna Khan, Koushani Mukherjee, Deepa Khandakar, Misha Sawdagar, and others.

