‘Tagar’ pulled from multiplex amid low turnout

Despite a high-profile Eid-ul-Azha release, the film "Tagar" starring Puja Cherry and Ador Azad has been pulled from screenings at the country's three major multiplexes—Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinemas, and Lion Cinemas—due to poor audience turnout. Initially released with multiple shows at these venues, the film failed to draw sufficient viewers, prompting its early withdrawal in the second week of release.

Directed by Alok Hasan and produced by AR Movie Network, "Tagar" had originally planned for an 11-theatre release, but ultimately debuted in just six venues nationwide.

The film, described as a blend of romance, revenge, and political drama, had generated early buzz through teaser trailers and promotional songs shared by the lead cast and crew.

However, multiplex officials stated that audience demand plays a central role in programming decisions. While some Eid releases gained traction and saw increased screenings, "Tagar" saw declining interest, leading to its removal.

Initially, actress Dighi was cast in the lead role but was later replaced by Puja Chery due to reported professionalism issues. The film also features Azad Abul Kalam, Razi Siddiqui, Suman Anwar, and Shariful among others.

Both Puja and Ador had expressed high hopes for the film, with Ador calling it his best work to date, and Puja describing the project as "very special." Despite these sentiments, "Tagar" struggled to maintain its footing in the competitive Eid film lineup.