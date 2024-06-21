Eid Day 5: What to watch on TV today
As per the Eid tradition, television channels have geared up to broadcast a rich variety of programs and special dramas to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. This year's lineup promises to offer something for everyone, ranging from new productions to nostalgic classics and popular films. Whether you're looking for heartfelt dramas, rib-tickling comedies, or cherished old shows, the holiday programming is set to enhance your festive spirit.
Here's an overview of what to watch today.
ATN Bangla
Morning program "Chayer Chumuke"
Hosted by: Bhavna Ahmed
Directed by: Shampa Mahmud and Mostaque Hossain
Time: 8:00 am
Special drama "Proyojon"
Directed by: Mehedi Hasan Hridoy
Cast: Musfiq R Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi
Time: 9:00 am
Film "Chirodin Ami Tomar"
Directed by: F I Manik
Cast: Riaz, Purnima, and others.
Time: 10:20 am
Islamic program
Directed by: Nahidul Islam Apu
Time: 1:25 pm
Film "Bhalobasha Express"
Directed by: Safi Uddin Safi
Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Misha Sawdagor
Time: 2:50 pm
Turkish TV serial "Rehana"
Time: 5:50 pm
Drama "Morog Polao"
Written by: Sejan Noor
Directed by: Preeti Dutta
Cast: Musfiq Farhan, Tania Brishti, and others
Time: 7:40 pm
Special Drama "Je Betha Ontore"
Directed by: Serniabad Shawon
Cast: Arsh Khan, Tasnuva Tisha
Time: 8:45 pm
Magazine Program "Eider Bajna Bajere"
Hosted and Directed by: Khandaker Ismail
Time: 10:30 pm
Special Telefilm "Dangerous Beya"
Directed by: Noyon
Cast: Tamim Khandakar, Rodela Mirza, and others
Time: 11:30 pm
Banglavision
Film "Tiger Number 1"
Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, and others.
Time: 10:10 am
Special Eid Telefilm "Nor Sundari"
Written and Directed by: Rafat Majumdar Rinku
Cast: Tanjin Tisha, Sharif Siraj, and others
Time: 2:10 pm
Special Eid Drama "Mon Vagabagi"
Directed by: Sagar Jahan
Cast: Jovan Ahmed, Keya Payel, and others.
Time: 5:25 pm
Special Eid seven-episode serial "Ha-Du-Du"
Written and directed by: Maidul Rakib
Cast: Chashi Alam, Marzuk Russell, Anik, Hasan Masood, and others.
Time: 6:45 pm
Special Eid Drama "Tout Er Toup"
Directed by: Sakal Ahmed
Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika, and others.
Time: 7:45 pm
Special Eid seven-episode serial "Manna To Bhaloi Chilo"
Directed by: Sagar Jahan;
Cast: Chashi Alam, Pavel, Rumel, Musafir Bacchu, Abdullah Rana, Shamima Naznin, and others
Time: 8:40 pm
Special Eid Drama "Shahi Gorom Mosla"
Directed by: Jubair Ibne Bokor;
Cast: Chashi Alam, Marzuk Russell, Anik, and others
Time: 9:40 pm
Special Eid Drama "Bondhutto Naki Valobasha"
Directed by: LR Sohel
Cast: Shashwat Dutta, Farin Khan, and others
Time: 10:40 pm
Special Eid Drama "Premer Mora Jole Dube Na"
Directed by: Zulfiqar Shishir
Cast: Zaher Alvi, Sathi, and others.
Time: 11:35 pm
Boishakhi TV
Baishakhi's Morning Songs
Featured Artist: Singer Sabbir
Time: 08:15 am
"Eid Joy with Son": Featuring singers Apu Anam and Nodi
Time: 11:00 am
Film "Jibon Moroner Sathi"
Directed by: Shahadat Hossain Liton
Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Alamgir, Misha Sawdagor, and others.
Time: 02:30 pm
Drama Series: "Bibaho Abhijan"
Cast: Zaher Alvi, Jeba Jannat, Abdullah Rana, and others.
Directed by: Ashrafi Mithu
Time: 05:15 pm.
Drama Series "Beauty Ekhon Nayika"
Cast: Allen Shubhro, Sarika Subrin, Sushmita Sinha, Sumon Patawari, Siam Nasir, and others.
Directed by: Sardar Rokon.
Time: 05:45 pm
Drama Series: "Sonavan"
Cast: Khairul Basar, Nazia Haque Orsha, Sumon Som, and others
Directed by: Jamal Malik.
Time: 06:20 pm
Telefiction "Bondhutto Naki Prem."
Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Keya Payel, and others.
Directed by: Mashfikul Alam
Time: 08:10 pm
Drama Series "Khoma Kore Dio"
Cast: Zahid Hasan, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Dr. Ejaz, Mahmudul Islam Mithu, Suchana Sikder, and others.
Directed by: Hanif Khan.
Time: 09:20 pm
Single Drama "Jan Amar"
Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Safa Kabir, and others.
Directed by: Muhammad Miftah Anan.
Time: 09:50 pm
Maasranga Television
Morning Show "Raanga Shokal"
Hosted by: Singer Mahtim Shakib
Guests: Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Misha Sawdagar etc
Time: 7:00 am
Feature Film: "Black War: Mission Extreme 2"
Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Oishi
Time: 2:10 pm
Telefiction "Chiria Ghor"
Cast: Tousif, Keya Payel
Time: 5:50 pm
Drama Serial: "Noisho Prohori"
Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nadia
Time: 7:20 pm
Telefiction: "Bari Theke Paliye"
Cast: Khairul Basar, Tanjin Tisha
Time: 8:00 pm
Drama Serial: "Tikka Revenge"
Cast: Marzuk Russell, Tanzika Amin
Time: 9:10 pm
Telefilm - "Couple of the Campus"
Cast: Jovan, Tanjin Tisha
Time: 11:30 pm
NTV
Children's Series "Jenny Family"
Time: 8 am
Telefiction: "Ek Akasher Chad"
Directed by: Raisul Tamal.
Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Safa Kabir, Rozy Siddiqui,
Mili Bashar, Shelly Ahsan, among others.
Time: 9:00 am
Film: "Local"
Directed by: Saif Chandan.
Cast: Ador Azad, Bubly, Misha Sawdagor, among others.
Time: 10:05 am
Telefilm: "Bokuler Biye"
Directed by: Sakal Ahmed
Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nadia Ahmed, Shahnaz Khushi, Soumya,
Divya, Mahbub, Liton, among others.
Time: 02:30 pm
Film: "Hero 420"
Directed by: Sujit Mondol.
Cast: Om, Nusrat Faria, Riya Sen, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shimul Khan, among others.
Time: 4:30 pm
Drama Series: "Bish Daat" Episode 05.
Directed by: Sakal Ahmed
Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika Sabrin, Shahnaz Khushi, Pran
Roy, Joyraj, Mrinal Dutta, among others.
Time: 6:30 pm
Telefiction: "Bagh Jokhon Bilai"
Directed by: Rakesh Bosu.
Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Sarika Sabrin, among others.
Time: 09:15 pm
Deepto TV
Time: 9:00 am
Film: "Angar"
Directed by: Wajed Ali Sumon
Cast: Om, Jolly, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajatabha Dutt
Film Songs Program: Amader Chobi Amader Gaan (Episode-05)
Time: 12:10 pm
Film: "Prem Ki Bujhini"
Directed by: Sudipto Sarkar
Cast: Om, Subhasree, Jannatul Ferdous Piya
Time: 1:00 pm
Web Film: "Pori"
Directed by: Mahmudur Rahman Himi
Cast: Jovan, Puja Cherry, Tarik Anam Khan, Musafir Sayed Bachchu, Sinthiya
Time: 4:00 pm
Telefiction: "Shuli Ful"
Directed by: El Ar Sohel
Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanjin Tisha
Telefiction "Childish Couple"
Directed by: Rafat Majumdar Rinku
Cast: Jovan, Tithi
Time: 8:00 pm
TV Series: "By Cycle Prem 2"
Directed by: Bishwajit Datta and Prithi Datta
Cast: Tausif Mahbub, Sabila Nur, Nadiya Ahmed, Priya Bipasha, Tamim Mridha
Time: 09:45 pm
Eid Special Single Drama: "Bhai Bhai Hotel"
Directed by: Shahidun Nabi,
Cast: Marzuk Russell, Chashi Alam, Onik
Time: 10:05 pm
Channel i
Telefiction: "Love is Just Like That"
Directed by: Robiul Sikdar
Cast: Jahid Hasan, Nadiya Nodi amongst others.
Time: 2:30 pm
Telefilm: "Bhalobashata Gobhir"
Directed by: Robiul Sikdar
Cast: Jahid Hasan, Nadiya Nodi amongst others
Time: 4:30 pm
Comments