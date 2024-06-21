Eid Day 5: What to watch on TV today

As per the Eid tradition, television channels have geared up to broadcast a rich variety of programs and special dramas to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. This year's lineup promises to offer something for everyone, ranging from new productions to nostalgic classics and popular films. Whether you're looking for heartfelt dramas, rib-tickling comedies, or cherished old shows, the holiday programming is set to enhance your festive spirit.

Here's an overview of what to watch today.

ATN Bangla

Morning program "Chayer Chumuke"

Hosted by: Bhavna Ahmed

Directed by: Shampa Mahmud and Mostaque Hossain

Time: 8:00 am

Special drama "Proyojon"

Directed by: Mehedi Hasan Hridoy

Cast: Musfiq R Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 9:00 am

Film "Chirodin Ami Tomar"

Directed by: F I Manik

Cast: Riaz, Purnima, and others.

Time: 10:20 am

Islamic program

Directed by: Nahidul Islam Apu

Time: 1:25 pm

Film "Bhalobasha Express"

Directed by: Safi Uddin Safi

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Misha Sawdagor

Time: 2:50 pm

Turkish TV serial "Rehana"

Time: 5:50 pm

Drama "Morog Polao"

Written by: Sejan Noor

Directed by: Preeti Dutta

Cast: Musfiq Farhan, Tania Brishti, and others

Time: 7:40 pm

Special Drama "Je Betha Ontore"

Directed by: Serniabad Shawon

Cast: Arsh Khan, Tasnuva Tisha

Time: 8:45 pm

Magazine Program "Eider Bajna Bajere"

Hosted and Directed by: Khandaker Ismail

Time: 10:30 pm

Special Telefilm "Dangerous Beya"

Directed by: Noyon

Cast: Tamim Khandakar, Rodela Mirza, and others

Time: 11:30 pm

Banglavision

Film "Tiger Number 1"

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, and others.

Time: 10:10 am

Special Eid Telefilm "Nor Sundari"

Written and Directed by: Rafat Majumdar Rinku

Cast: Tanjin Tisha, Sharif Siraj, and others

Time: 2:10 pm

Special Eid Drama "Mon Vagabagi"

Directed by: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Jovan Ahmed, Keya Payel, and others.

Time: 5:25 pm

Special Eid seven-episode serial "Ha-Du-Du"

Written and directed by: Maidul Rakib

Cast: Chashi Alam, Marzuk Russell, Anik, Hasan Masood, and others.

Time: 6:45 pm

Special Eid Drama "Tout Er Toup"

Directed by: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika, and others.

Time: 7:45 pm

Special Eid seven-episode serial "Manna To Bhaloi Chilo"

Directed by: Sagar Jahan;

Cast: Chashi Alam, Pavel, Rumel, Musafir Bacchu, Abdullah Rana, Shamima Naznin, and others

Time: 8:40 pm

Special Eid Drama "Shahi Gorom Mosla"

Directed by: Jubair Ibne Bokor;

Cast: Chashi Alam, Marzuk Russell, Anik, and others

Time: 9:40 pm

Special Eid Drama "Bondhutto Naki Valobasha"

Directed by: LR Sohel

Cast: Shashwat Dutta, Farin Khan, and others

Time: 10:40 pm

Special Eid Drama "Premer Mora Jole Dube Na"

Directed by: Zulfiqar Shishir

Cast: Zaher Alvi, Sathi, and others.

Time: 11:35 pm

Boishakhi TV

Baishakhi's Morning Songs

Featured Artist: Singer Sabbir

Time: 08:15 am

"Eid Joy with Son": Featuring singers Apu Anam and Nodi

Time: 11:00 am

Film "Jibon Moroner Sathi"

Directed by: Shahadat Hossain Liton

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Alamgir, Misha Sawdagor, and others.

Time: 02:30 pm

Drama Series: "Bibaho Abhijan"

Cast: Zaher Alvi, Jeba Jannat, Abdullah Rana, and others.

Directed by: Ashrafi Mithu

Time: 05:15 pm.

Drama Series "Beauty Ekhon Nayika"

Cast: Allen Shubhro, Sarika Subrin, Sushmita Sinha, Sumon Patawari, Siam Nasir, and others.

Directed by: Sardar Rokon.

Time: 05:45 pm

Drama Series: "Sonavan"

Cast: Khairul Basar, Nazia Haque Orsha, Sumon Som, and others

Directed by: Jamal Malik.

Time: 06:20 pm

Telefiction "Bondhutto Naki Prem."

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Keya Payel, and others.

Directed by: Mashfikul Alam

Time: 08:10 pm

Drama Series "Khoma Kore Dio"

Cast: Zahid Hasan, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Dr. Ejaz, Mahmudul Islam Mithu, Suchana Sikder, and others.

Directed by: Hanif Khan.

Time: 09:20 pm

Single Drama "Jan Amar"

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Safa Kabir, and others.

Directed by: Muhammad Miftah Anan.

Time: 09:50 pm

Maasranga Television

Morning Show "Raanga Shokal"

Hosted by: Singer Mahtim Shakib

Guests: Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Misha Sawdagar etc

Time: 7:00 am



Feature Film: "Black War: Mission Extreme 2"

Cast: Arifin Shuvoo, Oishi

Time: 2:10 pm



Telefiction "Chiria Ghor"

Cast: Tousif, Keya Payel

Time: 5:50 pm

Drama Serial: "Noisho Prohori"

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nadia

Time: 7:20 pm



Telefiction: "Bari Theke Paliye"

Cast: Khairul Basar, Tanjin Tisha

Time: 8:00 pm

Drama Serial: "Tikka Revenge"

Cast: Marzuk Russell, Tanzika Amin

Time: 9:10 pm

Telefilm - "Couple of the Campus"

Cast: Jovan, Tanjin Tisha

Time: 11:30 pm

NTV

Children's Series "Jenny Family"

Time: 8 am

Telefiction: "Ek Akasher Chad"

Directed by: Raisul Tamal.

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Safa Kabir, Rozy Siddiqui,

Mili Bashar, Shelly Ahsan, among others.

Time: 9:00 am

Film: "Local"

Directed by: Saif Chandan.

Cast: Ador Azad, Bubly, Misha Sawdagor, among others.

Time: 10:05 am

Telefilm: "Bokuler Biye"

Directed by: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nadia Ahmed, Shahnaz Khushi, Soumya,

Divya, Mahbub, Liton, among others.

Time: 02:30 pm

Film: "Hero 420"

Directed by: Sujit Mondol.

Cast: Om, Nusrat Faria, Riya Sen, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shimul Khan, among others.

Time: 4:30 pm

Drama Series: "Bish Daat" Episode 05.

Directed by: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika Sabrin, Shahnaz Khushi, Pran

Roy, Joyraj, Mrinal Dutta, among others.

Time: 6:30 pm

Telefiction: "Bagh Jokhon Bilai"

Directed by: Rakesh Bosu.

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Sarika Sabrin, among others.

Time: 09:15 pm

Deepto TV

Time: 9:00 am

Film: "Angar"

Directed by: Wajed Ali Sumon

Cast: Om, Jolly, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajatabha Dutt

Film Songs Program: Amader Chobi Amader Gaan (Episode-05)

Time: 12:10 pm

Film: "Prem Ki Bujhini"

Directed by: Sudipto Sarkar

Cast: Om, Subhasree, Jannatul Ferdous Piya

Time: 1:00 pm

Web Film: "Pori"

Directed by: Mahmudur Rahman Himi

Cast: Jovan, Puja Cherry, Tarik Anam Khan, Musafir Sayed Bachchu, Sinthiya

Time: 4:00 pm

Telefiction: "Shuli Ful"

Directed by: El Ar Sohel

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanjin Tisha

Telefiction "Childish Couple"

Directed by: Rafat Majumdar Rinku

Cast: Jovan, Tithi

Time: 8:00 pm

TV Series: "By Cycle Prem 2"

Directed by: Bishwajit Datta and Prithi Datta

Cast: Tausif Mahbub, Sabila Nur, Nadiya Ahmed, Priya Bipasha, Tamim Mridha

Time: 09:45 pm

Eid Special Single Drama: "Bhai Bhai Hotel"

Directed by: Shahidun Nabi,

Cast: Marzuk Russell, Chashi Alam, Onik

Time: 10:05 pm

Channel i

Telefiction: "Love is Just Like That"

Directed by: Robiul Sikdar

Cast: Jahid Hasan, Nadiya Nodi amongst others.

Time: 2:30 pm

Telefilm: "Bhalobashata Gobhir"

Directed by: Robiul Sikdar

Cast: Jahid Hasan, Nadiya Nodi amongst others

Time: 4:30 pm

