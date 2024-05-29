Natural disaster
Dipankar Roy
Wed May 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 11:14 AM

Most Viewed

Natural disaster
Cyclone Remal

Sundarbans saves Bangladesh but pays a heavy price

Extensive damage to wildlife feared, at least 39 deer confirmed dead
Dipankar Roy
Wed May 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 11:14 AM
Cyclone Remal | Sundarbans saves Bangladesh but pays a heavy price
The damage to wildlife has started emerging as water started receding from yesterday. Photo: Collected

The Sundarbans, Bangladesh's "silent protector", the shield and first line of defense against natural disasters, has once again safeguarded the nation from a cyclone -- Remal.

However, it came at a heavy cost to the forest's wildlife and ecosystem.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

importance of sundarbans for Bangladesh
Read more

Sundarbans takes care of us, but who will take care of it?

While the human cost of cyclones can be tragically clear, assessing the immediate impact on wildlife after such disasters proves far more difficult. The true number of animal deaths may take quite some time to emerge.

However, a grim picture is starting to unfold. Videos and photographs are surfacing, showing the bodies of dead deer scattered across the forest floor as floodwaters recede.

Forest officials have confirmed at least 39 deer perished, with 17 others were rescued. Sadly, this is likely just the tip of the iceberg. Reports suggest numerous other animals, including precious tiger cubs, were swept away by the high tide.

The tidal surge, reaching heights of 10-12 feet, inundated the entire Sundarbans.

Meanwhile, many trees were also uprooted, although it was not as many as during cyclones Sidr and Aila.

Besides, various structures including forest department offices, staff quarters and several jetties have been damaged.

Sundarbans mangrove forest damage assessment
Following tidal surges that reached 12 feet in some places, the forest was under water for 36 hours. Photo: Collected

The immediate challenges for the Sundarbans are immense. Freshwater sources remain contaminated by saltwater, creating a dire drinking water shortage for both animals and local residents.

"The tidal surge this time was much higher than it was during Sidr and Aila," said Howladar Azad Kabir, officer-in-charge of Karamjal Wildlife and Breeding Center of East Sundarbans.

"Everywhere inside the breeding centre there is waist-high water now. Fortunately, there was no damage to the animals including crocodiles and turtles at the centre," he added.

The water also rose to 10-12 feet high in Dublar Char, Katka, and Kachikhali areas of Sundarbans on the sea coast.

Sundarbans wildlife casualties after Cyclone Remal
Dead animals, uprooted trees and heavily damaged forest department offices -- Cyclone Remal has left behind a trail of destruction in the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest. Photo: Collected

"The Sundarbans is not just a forest; it is a shield of protection for our coast. The forest is sacrificing parts of itself during every natural disaster while saving us," said Professor Anwarul Kadir, executive director of Sundarban Academy.

Read more

In pictures: Trail of havoc left by Cyclone Remal

Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forest (Khulna Circle), said, "I think the animals were more affected in the tidal surge this time compared to trees. During Sidr, many trees were uprooted but the animals were not harmed as much. Cyclone Remal caused flooding in most areas of Sundarbans including Mandarbaria, Katka, and Kachikhali areas."

"After 36 hours, water level started coming down yesterday. But many animals inside the forest might have been swept away in the meantime, as it is difficult for tiger cubs, deer and even adult animals to survive this long with no high ground anywhere," he also said.

"Also, about a hundred freshwater ponds inside the forest have all been submerged, causing an acute crisis of drinking water for animals. We will report the extent of losses after conducting a survey,'' he added.

Related topic:
cyclone RemalSundarbanscycloneSundarbans protection against cyclonesimpact of Sundarbans on cyclones
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

cyclone remal impact on barishal

Over 37 lakh people affected due to Cyclone Remal: minister

3d ago
Cyclone Remal: Coastal people reeling from heavy losses

Cyclone Remal: Coastal people reeling from heavy losses

21h ago
importance of sundarbans for Bangladesh

Sundarbans takes care of us, but who will take care of it?

2d ago
Cyclone Remal devastation and high tide factors

Why tidal surges were so high

1d ago

Remal fallout: EC suspends elections to 3 upazilas

2d ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification