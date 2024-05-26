359 shelters ready in Bagerhat to combat Cyclone Remal

Panic has gripped the residents of the coastal areas of Bagerhat as Cyclone "Remal" in the Bay of Bengal continues to approach the coast.

During an emergency meeting last night, Bagerhat District Commissioner Md Khalid Hossain said that the district has prepared 3,505 volunteers, 88 medical teams, and 359 shelters to tackle the cyclone.

The leaves of all forest department employees and forest guards have been cancelled, and locals and visitors from abroad, as well as fishermen and honey collectors, have been urged to return to the locality from the Sundarbans.

"Motivation or police assistance will be used if needed to get people to the shelters in order to prevent loss of life and property," he said,

He added that local administration has kept ready cash reserves of Tk 5,50,000, 643 metric tonnes of rice, 88 medical teams, drinking water and mobile toilets to takle the emergency siatuation.

The full moon has caused the water levels in all the rivers in the district to rise. There is prevailing cyclone panic among people from all classes and professions, especially those living along the riverbanks.

Yesterday, the Mongla Port Authority also held an emergency meeting in anticipation of the approaching cyclone. A "Alert Three" was issued by the port authority, instructing all commercial ships to seek safe haven in the port's Harbaria channel. In addition, the port authority has removed 33 of its lighter ships from the port channel.

The Mongla Port jetty has been cleared in order to protect Coast Guard and Navy vessels, Assistant Public Relations Officer Monirul Islam (Monir) told The Daily Star.

The district, upazila, and police administrations, along with the Water Development Board, Fire Service, Mongla Port, Sundarbans Division, Navy, and Coast Guard, have made extensive preparations in anticipation of Cyclone Remal.

Additionally, a control room has been established by the Mongla Port Authority regarding the cyclone. The control room's phone numbers are: +8802-477753835, 01404-411856, 01329-699039