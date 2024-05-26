Cyclone Remal: Great danger signal number 10 for Mongla, Payra

Cox's Bazar and Chattogram seaports asked to hoist great danger signal number 9

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked Mongla and Payra ports to hoist great danger signal No. 10 as cyclonic storm Remal over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has intensified into a severe cyclone.

The Met Office published the forecast on its website this morning.

At 6:00am today, the storm was located 400 km from Chattogram sea port, 360 km southwest of Cox's Bazar, 330 km from Mongla sea port, and 295 km south from Payra sea port.

Photo: Star/Monir Uddin

"It is likely to move in a northerly direction further and may cross the Sagar Island and Khepupara coasts of West Bengal near Mongla by this evening to midnight," Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir told The Daily Star.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain with gusty winds has started in the coastal areas of Bangladesh under the influence of a severe cyclonic storm.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kms of the severe cyclone centre is about 90 kph rising to 120 kph in gusts/squalls. The sea will remain rough near the severe cyclone centre.

The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali and their outlying islands and chars will be under great danger signal number 10.

On the other hand, Cox's Bazar and Chattogram seaports have been asked to hoist great danger signal number 9.