'Remal' weakens into deep depression over Jashore

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3

Men push a fishing boat to a sea shore as a preventive measure during rainfall in Kuakata. Photo: AFP

The severe cyclonic storm "Remal" has weakened into a deep land depression while moving northwards, according to the latest BMD bulletin.

The storm moved northwards from Khulna's Koyra before weakening into a cyclonic storm and then weakening even further over Jashore and the adjoining area, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin around 10:30am.

It is likely to move northeastwards further and weaken into a depression through precipitation, said the 19th bulletin of the Met office this morning.

Maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to lower danger signal no 10 and hoist local cautionary signal no 3.

Meanwhile, maritime ports of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram have been advised to lower danger signal no 9 and instead hoist local cautionary signal no 3, said the bulletin.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till tomorrow morning and then proceed with caution.