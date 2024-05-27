Cyclone Remal: Fish farmers in Khulna incur loss of Tk 168cr

Hundreds of fish enclosures have been washed away in Khulna due to Cyclone Remal, causing Tk 168 crore financial loss to the farmers.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Abdul Halim told the Daily Star, "According to primary data, the total number of people affected by Remal is 4,52,200. And 76,904 houses were damaged and the loss from fisheries were estimated over Tk 168 crore".

According to Relief and Rehabilitation Department of Khulna, the cyclone left a trial of damage in 70 unions and two municipalities of the district.

Around 30 villages have been inundated in three upazilas of Khulna after gushing water damaged embankments during tidal surges caused by Cyclone Remal, leaving 50,000 people stranded, Md Abdul Halim said.

According to Water Development Board (WDB), embankments were damaged at three different points in Koyra upazila.

According to locals, around 150 metre of protection embankments were washed away and the areas have been submerged by saline water. People of the area had tried to protect the embankments but they failed.

Deputy Assistant Engineer Liaqat Ali of WDB said after receiving the cyclone warning, efforts have been made to repair the vulnerable embankments with the help of locals and contractors. Due to continuous rains and tidal surge, the embankments have been damaged at some places. Efforts are underway to repair it before the high tide this afternoon.

In Dakop, the WDB embankments were damaged and river water entered the locality. Around 1:30am yesterday, the embankments of Shibsa and Dhaki rivers of the upazila broke at some places inundating some villages of Tildanga union.

Khitish Golder, UP member of ward no.5 of Tildanga Union, said embankments were damaged at five points and saline water flooded ward no. 4 and 5 of Kaminibasi village.

At least six villages in Garaikhali Union of Paikgachha have also been flooded as the embankment over Shibsa river was breached at different places.