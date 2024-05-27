Ctg port on highest security alert for Cyclone Remal

All operational activities at Ctg port and airport suspended, port jetties vacated

All cargo and container handling equipment, including quayside gantry cranes, were secured at the Chattogram port while rescue crafts, including tugboats, kept ready to fast deal with emergencies once Cyclone Remal makes landfall. The photo was taken at the port around noon yesterday. Photo: Rajib Raihan

All operational activities, including loading, unloading and delivery of cargo, were suspended at the Chattogram port yesterday morning as the port authority issued its highest security alert No 4 as a safety measure against Cyclone Remal.

Moreover, the port authority shifted all 19 vessels, which were at its main and specialised jetties, out to sea by the afternoon to avert any damage to the port jetties.

The suspension was in effect since 10:00am on Sunday and will remain till further notice, said Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk.

Meanwhile, flight operations at the Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city were also suspended for eight hours since noon.

It may be extended, said Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of the airport.

The CPA issued its highest security alert yesterday morning after the Met office asked it to hoist great danger signal No 9.

On Saturday, it had issued its security alert No 3 at 9:00pm after the Met office advised hoisting danger signal No 6.

As a part of security alert No 3, unloading of import cargo from large vessels to smaller ones at the outer anchorage as well as loading and unloading of cargo and containers at the port jetties were suspended.

A total of 49 large vessels were shifted from the outer anchorage to the sea the same night, said Faruk.

Not all the vessels could be shifted as the tide in the Karnaphuli River had receded, he said.

The rising tide around 10:00am yesterday allowed the CPA Marine Department to shift the remaining vessels, he added.

According to the CPA's Cyclone Disaster Preparedness and Post Cyclone Rehabilitation Plan-1992, the authority usually issues four categories of security alerts in line with the Met office signals as a cautionary measure in times of natural calamities.

The CPA secretary said security alert No 4 meant all necessary precautionary measures have already been taken and all the departments would remain on high alert.

"We have secured all cargo and container handling equipment, including quayside gantry cranes (QGCs) and other cranes, as well as pontoons, loose objects and sheds," he said.

The authority opened four control rooms to monitor the situation.

The port's rescue crafts, including tugboats, have been kept ready to quickly deal with emergencies once the cyclone makes landfall while the port hospital has also been prepared to cater to emergency services, informed the official.

An official of the CPA Marine Department said the port channel was cleared of small crafts while all inland vessels were shifted to safe shelter at inner harbours.