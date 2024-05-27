Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon May 27, 2024 06:26 PM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 07:24 PM

Bangladesh

Over 37 lakh people affected due to Cyclone Remal: minister

Star Digital Report
Mon May 27, 2024 06:26 PM Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 07:24 PM
Photo: Star

At least 37,58,096 people in 19 districts of the coastal region of the country have been affected by Cyclone Remal, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said today.

In addition, 107 upazilas and 914 unions and municipalities have been affected. As many as 35,483 houses have been completely destroyed while 1,14,992 houses partially damaged," said the state minister.

"We have been working for the last 4-5 days to tackle the cyclone. Despite our preparations, we lost 10 people," the state minister told a press conference at the secretariat.

He also claimed that they have been able to successfully deal with the cyclone.

"Under the direction of the prime minister, the disaster ministry has been preparing for the past few days. Due to that, there was no major damage," Mohibbur added.

The state minister said, "According to the information, a total of 10 people died in Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola and Chattogram. A total of 19 districts -- Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Barishal, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Barguna, Bhola, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Narail, Gopalganj, Shariatpur and Jashore – have been affected."

He also said, "A total of 9,424 shelters have been opened in the coastal areas and more than eight lakh people have taken shelter there."

"Cyclone hit the coast of the country yesterday evening. Due to the impact of the cyclone, water has entered the coastal areas. Normal life of people has been disrupted. As the rain continues, waterlogging has occurred in several places," he added.

