Cyclone Remal: Dhaka commuters suffer in morning rain

Photo: Prabir Das

Under the influence of Cyclone Remal, heavy rain started to pour in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, along with gusty winds since this morning, making life difficult for commuters, especially the office-goers.

Cyclone Remal completes crossing coast, now lies over Khulna’s Koyra
Cyclone Remal completes crossing coast, now lies over Khulna’s Koyra

Photo: Prabir Das

Due to limited availability of public transport in the capital, people had to wait a very long time to get to their destinations.

Photo: Tanjeel Rezwan

Their sufferings increased as metro rail services remained suspended for one and a half hours due to problems in power services.

Photo: Prabir Das

Although a lot of people were seen strolling with umbrellas, the gusty wind offered little protection from being soaked by the rain.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department's Assistant Meteorologist, Afroza Sultana, told The Daily Star that the department recorded highest 125 millimetres of rain in Kutubdia between last night and 6:00am today while Dhaka received 9mm of rain till the same time.

Photo: Prabir Das

And the rain will continue the entire day, she said

The meteorologist defined rainfall as follows: 0-10mm as light, 11-22mm as moderate, 22-44mm as moderately heavy, 44-88mm as heavy, and anything above 89mm as very heavy rainfall.

cyclone Remal Rain in Dhaka
বিদ্যুৎ উন্নয়ন বোর্ডে ৪৬৪ শূন্যপদে চাকরির সুযোগ
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

ঘূর্ণিঝড় রিমাল: পিডিবি বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন কমিয়েছে অর্ধেকের বেশি

সতর্কতামূলক ব্যবস্থা হিসেবে পিডিবি উপকূলীয় এলাকায় বেশকিছু বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র বন্ধ করে দিয়েছে।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

দুর্বল হয়ে রিমাল এখন গভীর স্থল নিম্নচাপ

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
