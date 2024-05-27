Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon May 27, 2024 08:41 AM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 09:34 AM

Bangladesh

Cyclone Remal completes crossing coast, now lies over Khulna’s Koyra
Photo: Star

The severe cyclonic storm "Remal" has moved northwards inland, completed crossing the coast and now lies over Koyra in Khulna, according to the latest BMD bulletin.

It will move northwards further and weaken into a cyclonic storm within 2-3 hours by giving precipitation gradually.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclone centre is about 90 kmph rising to 120 kmph in gusts/squalls, said the 18th bulletin of the Met office this morning.

Maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal no 10.

Locals of Gabbunia village in Khulna’s Koyra upazila
Sundarbans cushions blow

The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakhati, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no 10, said the bulletin signed by meteorologist Md Abul Kalam Mallik.

Martime ports of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram have been advised to keep hoisted great danger no 9.

The coastal districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no 9.

Riverports of the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Chattogra, Chattogram have been advised to lower riverine danger signal no 3 but instead hoist riverine great danger signal no 4.

Under the influence of effect of the severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient. The low­lying areas of the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind driven surge of 8-12 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

Under the influence of the cyclone Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to be experienced of heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall with gusty/squally wind. Due to very heavy rainfall landslide may occur at places over the hilly regions of Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Chattogram.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

push notification