Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon May 27, 2024 09:49 AM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 09:55 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Flight operations resume at Chattogram airport after 17 hours

Star Digital Report
Mon May 27, 2024 09:49 AM Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 09:55 AM
Star file photo

Flight operations resumed at Chattogram Shah Amanat international Airport at 5:00am today amid heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal.

The airport remained closed from 12:00pm yesterday due to the adverse weather and warning of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Conforming the matter, Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmad told The Daily Star around 9:30am, "Flight operations resumed from 5:00am. After opening, three flights -- two international and one domestic – have already landed at the airport."

"Due to the Heavy rain, some flight may be diverted to Dhaka for safe landing. Otherwise, everything is going fine," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

উপকূল পার করেছে রিমাল, খুলনার কয়রার কাছে অবস্থান

২-৩ ঘণ্টার মধ্যে কিছুটা দুর্বল হয়ে ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নিতে পারে

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

ঘূর্ণিঝড় রিমাল: বেরিবাঁধে ভাঙন, জলোচ্ছ্বাসে পটুয়াখালীর নিম্নাঞ্চল প্লাবিত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification