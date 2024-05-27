Flight operations resume at Chattogram airport after 17 hours

Flight operations resumed at Chattogram Shah Amanat international Airport at 5:00am today amid heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal.

The airport remained closed from 12:00pm yesterday due to the adverse weather and warning of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Conforming the matter, Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmad told The Daily Star around 9:30am, "Flight operations resumed from 5:00am. After opening, three flights -- two international and one domestic – have already landed at the airport."

"Due to the Heavy rain, some flight may be diverted to Dhaka for safe landing. Otherwise, everything is going fine," he added.