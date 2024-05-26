Cyclone Remal: Elderly man dies en route to shelter in Satkhira

An elderly man died while going to a shelter on a bicycle during a storm caused by Cyclone Remal in Satkhira's Shyamnagar this evening.

The deceased is Shawkat Morol, 65, of Napitkhali village under Gabura union of the upazila, reports our Satkhira correspondent.

Asma Khatun, his daughter-in-law, said he slipped and fell on the road while going to Napitkhali shelter with his wife on a cycle around 6:30pm.

Gabura Union Parishad Chairman GM Masudul Alam said "Shawkat Moral was sick. He died after falling from his bicycle while going to the cyclone shelter from his home in the storm."

Contacted, Shyamnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazibul Alam said he was not aware about the incident.

Earlier, a youth was swept away in a tidal surge caused by Cyclone Remal this afternoon in the Kawar Char area of Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila.