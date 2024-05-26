Cyclone Remal makes landfall

Cyclone Remal has made landfall in Bangladesh, crossing Patuakhali's Khepupara area and West Bengal's Sagar Island with rain and strong stormy winds.

Meteorologist Dr Shameem Hassan Bhuiyan of Met office said Remal starting crossing Patuakhali coasts from 8:00pm today.

The eye of the cyclonic storm is scheduled to cross Bangladesh between 12:00-1:00am Monday after which the cyclone is expected to weaken.

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist Great Danger Signal 10.

The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokati, Barguna, Barisal, Bhola, Patuakhali and their outlying islands and chars will be under the purview of Great Danger Signal 10.

Maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to keep hoisted Great Danger Signal 9.

Coastal districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under Great Danger Signal 9.