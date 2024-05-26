Remal likely to make landfall between 6pm and 10pm

Rain with gusty winds batter coastal areas as a peripheral effect of the severe cyclone

The severe cyclonic storm Remal is expected to make landfall between West Bengal's Sagar Island and the Khepupara coast near Mongla between 6:00pm and 10:00pm, according to the latest weather bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

At noon, the cyclone was centred about 335 km southwest of Chattogram port, 315 km southwest of Cox's bazar port, 220 km south of Mongla port and 200 km south of Payra port.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone, rain with gusty winds is battering the coastal regions of the country.

BMD has asked Mongla and Payra ports to hoist great danger signal No. 10.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclone centre is about 90 kph rising to 120 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain high near the severe cyclone centre, it added.

The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali and their islands and chars will come under Great Danger Signal 10, according to the bulletin.

The coastal districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur and their islands and chars will come under Great danger Signal nine (r) nine.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 08-12 feet height above normal astronomical tide, it reads.

Under the influence of the cyclone Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to experience heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (more than 89 mm) with gusty or squally winds. Due to very heavy rainfall, landslides may occur at places in Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Chattogram.

All fishing boats and trawlers in north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.