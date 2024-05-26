Cyclone Remal: Hajj flight cancelled in Ctg

317 pilgrims sent to Dhaka

At least 317 hajj pilgrims were sent to the Dhaka airport from Chattogram today after a hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh was cancelled due to the shutdown of airport centring Cyclone Remal.

Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram suspended flight operations for eight hours on Sunday, reports our staff correspondent.

"We have suspended flight operations from 12:00pm to 8:00pm. The suspension may be extended depending on the situation," said Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of the airport.

Flight BG-135 was scheduled to take the 317 hajj pilgrims to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Chattogram at 6:30pm.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Chattogram District Manager Md Shahadat Hossain nine buses ferrying the pilgrims left for Dhaka airport at 5:00pm.

"They will catch their hajj flight from Dhaka," he added.