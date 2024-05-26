Transport
Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 08:50 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 10:51 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Cyclone Remal: Hajj flight cancelled in Ctg

317 pilgrims sent to Dhaka
Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 08:50 PM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 10:51 PM
Shah Amanat International Airport. File photo

At least 317 hajj pilgrims were sent to the Dhaka airport from Chattogram today after a hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh was cancelled due to the shutdown of airport centring Cyclone Remal.

Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram suspended flight operations for eight hours on Sunday, reports our staff correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We have suspended flight operations from 12:00pm to 8:00pm. The suspension may be extended depending on the situation," said Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of the airport.

Flight BG-135 was scheduled to take the 317 hajj pilgrims to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Chattogram at 6:30pm.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Chattogram District Manager Md Shahadat Hossain nine buses ferrying the pilgrims left for Dhaka airport at 5:00pm.

"They will catch their hajj flight from Dhaka," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

উপকূল অতিক্রম করছে রিমাল

ঘূর্ণিঝড়টি পরবর্তী ৫-৭ ঘণ্টার মধ্যে উপকূল অতিক্রম সম্পন্ন করতে পারে। 

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্নীতি নিয়ে দায়সারা ব্যাখ্যা সরকারের জন্য আত্মঘাতী হবে: টিআইবি

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification