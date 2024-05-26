Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 03:35 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 03:44 PM

Bangladesh

No classes at coastal area schools due to cyclone

Photo: Titu Das

No classes will be held at schools in the coastal areas due to Cyclone Remal, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibur Rahman.

He said this after a meeting of the inter-ministerial disaster management coordination committee at the secretariat today.

According to a bulletin of the Met office, the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali and their islands and chars will come under Great Danger Signal 10.

The coastal districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur and their islands and chars will come under Great danger Signal nine (r) nine.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 08-12 feet height above normal, astronomical tide, it reads.

