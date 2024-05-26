Cyclone Remal to make landfall at evening

Periphery to touch coast around 3pm

A meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department said Cyclone Remal may make landfall at evening today.

BMD meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik said, "We estimate that its speed may be 110 to 120 kmph when it reaches land. Maximum speed may hit 130 kmph."

The cyclone's periphery to touch Bangladesh coast around 3:00pm, he added.

The cyclone system was heading towards the land at around 8 kmph, he said around 10:30am.

According to BMD, at 6:00am today, the storm was located 400 km from Chattogram sea port, 360 km southwest of Cox's Bazar, 330 km from Mongla sea port, and 295 km south from Payra sea port.

BMD has asked Mongla and Payra ports to hoist great danger signal No. 10 as cyclonic storm Remal over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has intensified into a severe cyclone.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kms of the severe cyclone centre is about 90 kmph rising to 120 kph in gusts/squalls. The sea will remain rough near the severe cyclone centre.