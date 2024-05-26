Natural disaster
Natural disaster

Cyclone Remal: 27,000 Rohingyas at risk of landslides

Photo: Monir Uddin Anik/Star

Around 27,000 Rohingyas are at risk of landslides due to the rain influenced by Cyclone Remal.

Preparations have been taken to reduce the risk of Rohingyas due to the cyclone, reports our Mohammad Samsuddauza, additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

"We are not expecting major damage since the rain has stopped since the afternoon. However we have taken all preparations to respond to any emergencies," he said.

Volunteers are ready and many people have been shifted to safer places, he added.

Around 12 lakh Rohingyas are living in the 33 refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas in Cox's Bazar.

