Natural disaster
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 12, 2024 09:36 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 12, 2024 10:46 PM

Most Viewed

Natural disaster

Losses caused by Remal estimated at Tk 7,000cr: state minister

Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 12, 2024 09:36 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 12, 2024 10:46 PM
losses caused by cyclone remal
Photo: Star/File

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said the government has so far estimated the losses caused by Cyclone Remal at Tk 7,000 crore.

A report on the total cost of the damage will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow, he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The state minister disclosed the matter to the journalists at "BSRF dialogue" at the media centre of the secretariat.

The dialogue was organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF). Its president Fasih Uddin Mahtab and general secretary Masudul Haque were present.

Mohibbur said an inter-ministerial meeting was held yesterday to ascertain the damage caused by Remal.

"I've received information of about 90 percent loss and while the rest would be known today. I will hand over the report to the premier so that she can take steps about the next course of action properly," he said.

"We are working to recruit more volunteers in urban areas to tackle the aftermath of possible earthquakes and in case of building collapse, we have made extensive plans to rescue people," he added.

"My major concern is earthquake because Bangladesh is among the earthquake-prone countries. Earthquake of magnitude eight may occur anytime and thousands of people in Dhaka city may get trapped," he added.

Related topic:
losses caused by cyclone remalcyclone Remal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

prime minister's support to cyclone-hit people

PM assures support to cyclone-hit people

2w ago
Recovery challenges in the Sundarbans after cyclones

Sundarbans: no time to heal between cyclones

1w ago

In pictures: Trail of havoc left by Cyclone Remal

2w ago
importance of sundarbans for Bangladesh

Sundarbans takes care of us, but who will take care of it?

2w ago
cyclone remal power restoration

1.73cr people still out of power

2w ago
সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি থাকবে কালও
|আবহাওয়া

ঈদে কেমন থাকবে আবহাওয়া

আজ শুক্রবার খুলনায় দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএসএফের ‘গুলি চালানোর’ আশঙ্কায় সীমান্ত এলাকায় না যেতে বিজিবির মাইকিং

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification