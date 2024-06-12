Losses caused by Remal estimated at Tk 7,000cr: state minister

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said the government has so far estimated the losses caused by Cyclone Remal at Tk 7,000 crore.

A report on the total cost of the damage will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow, he said.

The state minister disclosed the matter to the journalists at "BSRF dialogue" at the media centre of the secretariat.

The dialogue was organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF). Its president Fasih Uddin Mahtab and general secretary Masudul Haque were present.

Mohibbur said an inter-ministerial meeting was held yesterday to ascertain the damage caused by Remal.

"I've received information of about 90 percent loss and while the rest would be known today. I will hand over the report to the premier so that she can take steps about the next course of action properly," he said.

"We are working to recruit more volunteers in urban areas to tackle the aftermath of possible earthquakes and in case of building collapse, we have made extensive plans to rescue people," he added.

"My major concern is earthquake because Bangladesh is among the earthquake-prone countries. Earthquake of magnitude eight may occur anytime and thousands of people in Dhaka city may get trapped," he added.