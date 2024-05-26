Over 8 lakh people evacuated to shelters: state minister

Over 8 lakh people have so far been evacuated to shelters as cyclone Remal is approaching the Bangladesh coast, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman.

He urged the people of 16 coastal districts to go to cyclone centres immediately for their safety.

He made the request at a press briefing after an inter-ministerial meeting on cyclone management at the Secretariat today.

The cyclone may start crossing the coast of Bangladesh by this evening, he added.

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have hoisted great danger signal number 10, while Chattogram and Cox's Bazar seaports have hoisted great danger signal number 9.

"We have made all preparations to deal with Remal. We have the capacity and experience of the past. If everyone follows the instructions, we hope that we will be able to deal with this disaster successfully as before."

The coastal districts which are under cyclone threat are Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Chandpur.

"We have already prepared 8,000 to 9,000 shelters. Adequate dry food, biscuits, water and medical supplies have reached all the shelters," said the state minister.

The state minister said, "By this evening, the front part of the cyclone will start crossing Bangladesh. The main part of the cyclone will cross Bangladesh by midnight. The maximum wind speed can be 110 to 130 kilometers per hour while crossing the coast. During the cyclone, coastal area may experience tidal surge of 10 to 12 feet high."

The entire area from Satkhira to Cox's Bazar is likely affected by the cyclone, he added.

Mohibbur Rahman said there is a possibility of 300 millimeters of rain within 24 hours of the cyclone.