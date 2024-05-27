Operations resume at Ctg port

19 vessels are being brought to jetties

Operations at Chittagong Port have resumed after the authorities lowered its own highest security Alert No. 4 as Cyclone Remal crossed the coastal area and moved into land.

It has issued Alert No. 1 at 11:00am today.

The decision was taken after the met office advised to hoist signal 3 instead of Danger Signal No. 9 at the port.

The authorities have started bringing back 19 vessels to its jetties from sea. The jetties were vacated yesterday afternoon.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk said the pilots of the CPA Marine department have already got on board the vessels and those would be brought back to jetties during high tide.

Besides, 49 bigger ships, which were sent to the deep sea, will also be brought back to the outer anchorage, he said.

After berthing, loading and unloading of cargoes and containers from the ships would resume, he said.

He said delivery of cargoes from the yards has started partially.

All operational activities at the port were suspended at 10:00am yesterday after the met office hoisted Danger Signal No 9 for the port.