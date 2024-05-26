Cyclone Remal: Leave of all govt officials cancelled

Leave of officials of all ministries, divisions and subordinate offices have been cancelled to tackle the possible aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman announced it after an inter-ministerial meeting at the secretariat on Sunday.

The state minister said that there may be 300mm rainfall across the country and landslide in the hilly areas.

To deal with the disaster and aftermath of the cyclone, leaves of officials and employees of all ministries have been cancelled, he said.

The decision has been taken so that officials and employees of non-affected areas can work for the affected areas if needed, he added.

He also said that more than eight lakh people have already taken shelter at the cyclone centres. The rests have been asked to take shelter too.