Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 02:47 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 04:02 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Cyclone Remal: Leave of all govt officials cancelled

Star Digital Report
Sun May 26, 2024 02:47 PM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 04:02 PM
Photo: Titu Das

Leave of officials of all ministries, divisions and subordinate offices have been cancelled to tackle the possible aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

Read more

Remal likely to make landfall between 6pm and 10pm

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman announced it after an inter-ministerial meeting at the secretariat on Sunday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The state minister said that there may be 300mm rainfall across the country and landslide in the hilly areas.

To deal with the disaster and aftermath of the cyclone, leaves of officials and employees of all ministries have been cancelled, he said.

Frequency of Cyclones Hitting Bangladesh
Read more

Fewer but fiercer since the 90s

The decision has been taken so that officials and employees of non-affected areas can work for the affected areas if needed, he added.

He also said that more than eight lakh people have already taken shelter at the cyclone centres. The rests have been asked to take shelter too.

Related topic:
cyclone Remalgovt officialscyclone preparations
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Frequency of Cyclones Hitting Bangladesh

Fewer but fiercer since the 90s

16h ago
Deep depression likely to intensify by this afternoon

Deep depression likely to intensify by this afternoon

1d ago
Remal to reach Bangladesh

'Remal' to reach Bangladesh, West Bengal coasts by May 26

2d ago
cyclone Remal

When will Cyclone 'Remal' hit Bangladesh coast?

3d ago

Cyclone Remal

6h ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

পায়রা বন্দর থেকে ২০০ কিলোমিটার দূরে রিমাল, ১৫ জেলায় জলোচ্ছ্বাসের আশঙ্কা

অতি ভারী বর্ষণের প্রভাবে কক্সবাজার, বান্দরবান, রাঙ্গামাটি, খাগড়াছড়ি ও চট্টগ্রামের পাহাড়ি অঞ্চলের কোথাও কোথাও ভূমিধস হতে পারে

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

আগামী কয়েক মাস বাংলাদেশের রিজার্ভ স্থিতিশীল থাকবে: মুডিস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification