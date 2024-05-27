Cyclone Remal: Man dies as wall collapse on him in Ctg

A man died when a wall collapsed on him at an under-construction site in Baizid Bostami in Chattogram, triggered by heavy rain caused by Cyclone Remal this morning.

The incident occurred at 8:30am in the Chandranagar area, said the fire service and police.

Baizid Bostami police station Officer-in-Charge Sanjoy Kumar Sinha reported that the wall collapsed on workers while they were working there amid heavy rain.

The collapse left a man dead on the spot, he added.

The fire service and police are conducting a rescue operation, he said.