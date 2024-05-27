Cyclone Remal leaves 2.22cr people without power

Power supply to 2.22 crore consumers of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), out of its total 3.58 crore, has been suspended following the landfall of Cyclone Remal yesterday.

According to a top official of the BREB, these consumers are living in the areas belonging to 61, out of 81 Palli Biduyt Samities (PBSs).

The areas where the power supply remain off are mainly located in the coastal belt of the country, he told UNB.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) earlier said that it switched off many power plants in the coastal areas as a safety measure due to Cyclone Remal.

With the improvement of the situation, gradually the power transmission and distribution system will be checked and restored, he added.

Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources took some measures, including opening control rooms yesterday, to deal with the cyclone.